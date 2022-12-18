Grants support programs helping women, families

In 2009, 15 diverse Burke County women created the Burke Women’s Fund to develop a philanthropic way to address issues facing women and their families. BWF is based on collective giving, and since 2009 has awarded $378,623 in grants. Grants are awarded to nonprofit agencies that are working to effectively and creatively solve the challenges faced by women. Grants are funded primarily through membership fees.

In 2022, Christ United Methodist Church, located in Drexel, received funding to support equipment for The Sewing Initiative program. This program provides unemployed women with career sewing skills, so they are equipped to enter the workforce. Additional funding was granted to CUMC to provide children’s enrichment activities for the Circle Kids Program. This is a program attended by children while their parents participate in the Circles Program, which provides support for families living in poverty.

The Burke County Literary Council received funding for the Burke Work Opportunities program, which allows students to explore career and workforce development opportunities. Options Inc. received funding for A Fresh Start program that provides needed supplies and safety items for women as they leave the shelter to begin new lives.

Individual membership in the Burke Women’s Fund is $1 a day, or $365 annually, and group memberships are available. For those women 35 years of age and younger, membership is $150.

To learn more about the BWF and historical grants that have been awarded, visit cfburkecounty.org and click on the “Women’s Fund” tab. The BWF operates under the auspices of the Community Foundation of Burke County, so people may contact the CFBC office at 828-437-7105 for more information.