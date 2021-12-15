Grants to fund coding, mobile app development

Burke County Public Schools has received more than $50,000 to help fund computer science education.

Since 2017, North Carolina has awarded schools within the state the Coding and Mobile App Development Grant. This grant extends opportunities for students to engage in computer science through coding. It also offers educators professional development opportunities to better prepare them with implementation of the recently adopted K-12 Computer Science Standards. Obtaining this key skill set of coding is a benefit, as almost 2/3 of the workforce will be computer science related careers.

Under the Coding and Mobile App Development Grant, 12 districts and schools were awarded a total of $800,000 combined. Burke County Public Schools received $52,500 as part of the grant.

“Burke County Public Schools is excited for this grant,” said Christie Abernathy, director of Advanced Learning and Innovation for Burke County Public Schools. “We plan to use it to purchase robots for our elementary schools to use in their media centers and for their robotics clubs. This grant also will help provide substitute teachers for our media coordinators who will be robotic coaches and attend professional development sessions.”