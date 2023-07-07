More Burke County residents will have access to broadband internet, thanks to additional grants from the state.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that 25,825 households and 862 businesses in 33 counties will get high-speed internet due to $80 million in additional Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants.

“We want all North Carolinians connected to high-speed internet so they can take full advantage of digital opportunities for work, learning, health and more,” Cooper said. “These grants will fund projects in communities from all corners of our state so more families and business will have access to affordable, reliable broadband.”

Of that $80 million in grants, $3.865 million of it will go to Spectrum Southeast LLC (Charter Communications) to provide high speed internet to identified areas in Burke County, said Burke County Manager Brian Epley. As part of the grant agreements, Spectrum Southeast (Charter Communications) has to match the grant with $1.6 million in investment to serve a little more than 1,100 additional homes in the county, Epley said.

Applicant companies must agree to provide high-speed service, defined as a minimum of 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) download and 20 Mbps upload, scalable to 100 Mbps download and 100 Mbps upload on or before Dec. 31, 2026, according to Cooper’s office. All awards are contingent on final executed grant agreements with broadband provider partners, it says.

Epley said the Great Grant that Spectrum Southeast received will focus more on rural areas of the county, specifically the rescue squad and fire department in Jonas Ridge, the Gingercake Acres area, all of the homes on Piedmont Road that are not covered and a lot of the George Hildebrand area that is not currently covered.

“It’s a really big win for Burke County,” Epley said.

He said it’s important that people understand that not every county got even one grant funded, much less two and when you say two grants are funded with no county money being invested, that's even more unique.

“And I think, you know, oftentimes people just think things happen. This isn't just something that happened,” Epley said. “I think our commissioners have worked really, really hard at the state level to make sure Burke was at the top of the list.”

He said the Burke County Board of Commissioners made sure that a meeting on broadband and grants at the state level didn’t happen without someone from Burke County being there and challenging the idea that topography and population density are prohibitive and not accepting that as the as the gospel. He said they asked internet providers such as Spectrum, AT&T and Brightspeed (CenturyLink) to take a hard look and recognize that people in rural areas need service as much as anyone else in the state.

“The Burke County Board of Commissioners have been aggressive in their pursuit of broadband expansion, and have positioned Burke County to be one of a very few select counties in North Carolina to be awarded two GREAT Grants,” Epley said, “especially considering that there were no county dollars put in.”

Brightspeed (formerly CenturyLink) was awarded a GREAT Grant last year that has been predominantly invested in the eastern part of Burke County near Hickory, Epley said.

Epley said if someone wants to know whether their house will be included in the future service area covered by the GREAT Grants they can call the county.

He said Burke County commissioners adopted a goal of achieving at least 90% broadband coverage for all households in the county and Burke is well positioned to achieve that goal. A new grant, Continuing Access to Broadband (CAB), application period that will start soon will give the county a voice in choosing where service is provided, Epley said. For every $1 the county invests, the state will invest $3 in the grant, he said.

With the success the county has had in receiving grants, Epley said they feel confident Burke will see more than 90%, closer to 95%, of households get broadband internet in the next 24 months to 30 months.

Additionally, as part of the federally funded GREAT grant eligibility requirements, all internet service provider applicants must participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to offer eligible low-income households a $30 per month discount on high-speed internet service, or provide access to a comparable low-cost program.

To learn more about $30 per month reliable, high-speed internet packages offered by internet service providers, visit getinternet.gov.

For more information about the NCDIT Division of Broadband and Digital Equity, visit www.ncbroadband.gov.