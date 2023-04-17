A local organization has planned a special event to honor three local Revolutionary War patriots buried in the cemetery at First Presbyterian Church of Morganton.

The Col. Alexander Erwin chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution invite the community to attend a grave marking ceremony to honor the service of Capt. William Wilson, Pvt. William Walton Sr. and John Duckworth at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, in the church’s cemetery. The group will dedicate granite markers placed at the bottom of the graves, in conjunction with the John Sevier SAR Chapter of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the Catawba Valley SAR Chapter of Hickory, according to Robert Patton, local SAR chapter president. Each marker lists the patriot’s name and birth and death dates, and are decorated with a SAR minuteman emblem.

The program will include the introduction of the patriots’ descendants attending the ceremony and presentations on the lives of the three men. The descendants will be invited to speak about their patriot ancestors as well. The graves will be honored with wreaths, a musket salute and the playing of “Taps.”

Patton shared the three patriots’ biographies. Wilson, from Rowan County, served from 1776-81 and fought at the Siege of Charleston and the battles of Ramseur’s Mill, Camden, Cowpens and Cowen’s Ford, where he was wounded. Walton, from near Amherst, Virginia, served as a mounted rifleman in 1780 and fought at the battles of Camden and King’s Mountain. Duckworth, from Rowan/Burke County, served in the North Carolina Continental Line from 1776-80 and went on multiple tours, including the battles of Ramseur’s Mill and Kings Mountain. He was wounded in both later engagements.

“All of those men who were patriots and fought for the existence of the United States fired muskets against the Tories and were willing to die for their freedom,” Patton said.

The idea for the ceremony came from Gen. Burwell B. Bell (ret.), a member of the Tennessee SAR chapter, according to Patton. Bell was aware that his patriot ancestor, Walton, was buried in Morganton and wanted to do something to honor him. The president of the Tennessee chapter, Cliff Kent, called Patton and inquired about having a ceremony at FPC. Local SAR chapter members took a closer look at the graves in the church cemetery, did some research in the SAR online records archive and found two more patriots.

Bell is scheduled to attend the ceremony, along with his sister, Amelia Rector Bell Knight. Other organizations supporting the event include the Quaker Meadows chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Historic Burke Foundation.

“We hope you will join us in recognizing these great Revolutionary War patriots,” Patton said. “I hope (people) will come away with a renewed sense of patriotism from observing the ceremony. We would love to have as many descendants of these patriots as possible represent their families at this event. I know that there are many, many descendants of these three men who live in Burke and surrounding counties. I fear that most of those descendants are not aware they are descendants. I would encourage anyone who has Duckworth, Walton or Wilson as a part of their ancestry to consider attending and honoring those names.

“History by and large is somewhat dormant, and anything we can do to revive and revitalize our patriot history from the Revolutionary War is really important.”