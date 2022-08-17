 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greenlee Ford access to Catawba River Greenway closed today

bikers on greenway

Jeff, left, and Teresa Gilchrist, right, of Hickory ride bikes along the Catawba River Greenway in Morganton.

 News Herald file photo

The Greenlee Ford access of the Catawba River Greenway will be closed today to move in equipment to install a memorial.

The parking lot at the Greenlee Ford access off Lenoir Road will be closed today, along with the stretch of the greenway from the parking lot past the fishing pier while crews stage equipment that will be used to place a new Overmountain Victory Killed in Action Memorial, according to information from the city of Morganton.

A dedication ceremony for the memorial, which will signify where the Overmountain Men forged the Catawba River in 1790, will be held Oct. 1, the city said.

