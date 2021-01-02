Grief-themed book club offered

Carolina Caring will offer a free virtual book club that will focus on the book, “It’s OK That You’re Not OK,” by Megan Devine. Discussions will take place from 6-7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month in January and February. The book offers a profound approach to both the experience of grief and the way people try to help others on their grief journey, according to Michelle Shuler, communications manager for Carolina Caring.
“Many people find reading books helpful for understanding and living with loss,” Shuler said. “The book provides a permission slip to feel what you feel when life finds you in a place of great loss.”
Registration for the book club must be completed no later than Friday, Jan. 8. To register, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201. A limited number of books are available at no charge and will be mailed to those who register by Monday, Jan. 4.