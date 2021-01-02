Grief-themed book club offered

Carolina Caring will offer a free virtual book club that will focus on the book, “It’s OK That You’re Not OK,” by Megan Devine. Discussions will take place from 6-7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month in January and February. The book offers a profound approach to both the experience of grief and the way people try to help others on their grief journey, according to Michelle Shuler, communications manager for Carolina Caring.