‘Grill and Chill’ raffle in lieu of ‘Give Cheese a Chance’

Tickets are available for a prize package that includes a large Big Green Egg grill from Morganton Ace Hardware, a Yeti Flip 12 cooler from CBS Sports, a basket of oils and spices from The Natural Olive and Co., a personal consultation from chef Lara Hicks and a gift certificate for 5 pounds of barbecue from Duckworth Barbecue Co. The raffle fundraiser has received additional support from Josh Goodfellow and Codex Sound in creating the event poster.

Tickets cost $20 and can be bought from Meeting Place board members, Brown Mountain Bottleworks and Treat in downtown Morganton and online through the nonprofit’s Facebook page.

That price is an increase of $5 from normal fundraiser tickets because, in addition to sparse fundraising, rising costs associated with coronavirus safety measures — more equipment expenditures and extended hours due to quarantines — and the shelter’s other needs have created a deficit.

“Traditionally, ‘Give Cheese a Chance’ tickets are $15 because it costs about $15 for us to house a person overnight at one of our shelters,” Fitzgerald said. “The raffle tickets are $20 because we haven’t had any fundraisers this year and our expenses have really skyrocketed with trying to keep enough personal protective equipment in stock not just for our staff, but for our clients and guests.