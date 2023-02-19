This Grinch’s heart did not swell three times its size over this past Valentine’s Day. My cellulite may have with the chocolate ingestion, but that doesn’t make my heart anything but heavy in self-recrimination.

It’s been about 26 years since my last, real first date. I haven’t dated since my divorce in 2017. The last time I went out, I bought my 21-year-old nephew a beer, which sums up my lack of love life at the moment.

It was hard to contemplate the start of another relationship while trapped in the broken landscape of the last one. I’m one of those people who have always had a significant amount of time between relationships. Also, I’m now a full-time caregiver to my father and don’t have time or energy for myself, let alone anyone else.

I went through my separation and divorce at the same time as a friend of mine in Virginia, before I moved back to North Carolina. We would discuss how we just couldn’t understand how other friends kept asking us if we were looking forward to dating again. Aaaaah, no. Right now, I thought, I’m busy disentangling myself from one person, their expectations and effect on my self-esteem. Why would I want to scrape my insides raw with brand new entanglements?

That was six years ago, in my mid-ish 40s. Now that I’ve limped past the half-century mark, I’m looking forward to my next, first date even less than before the divorce. My interest in dating may have been seriously blunted by the attitude I still deal with from living with my ex-partner for 14-plus years. Well, less a partner than a doctor who decided it was my job to deal with all the crap (sometimes literally, when it came to the dogs) he was too important to deal with. Which included my problems with our marriage, which did not equate to it being his problem to deal with.

I’m slowly realizing I may be one of those people who are better off alone. Looking back, the only common denominator to all my problems with ex-roommates and ex-partners happens to be, well, me. Including my father, from whom I may have inherited the difficult-to-live-with gene. That and the fact that I’m a slob.

I’m not sure I’ve ever received a Valentine’s Day gift I really appreciated or felt was anything more than an obligatory gesture for the mandatory holiday. My ex-husband and I alternated gift-giving for Valentine’s Day, as neither of us were particularly romantic, either individually or with one another. Which may be a big reason why we not still married, come to think about it.

I like chocolate, but not the kind usually gifted for Valentine’s Day, unless it’s an expensive box of handmade chocolate truffles. And I’d rather not be given the amputated sexual organs of plants as a gesture of love (mainly because I’m sensitive to scents and allergic to pollen.) That was my ex’s vaguely obscene observation, not mine. I admit that cracked me up when I first heard it, but by the time he’d said it 14 years in a row, it kinda grated on my last nerve.

I’m not a great gift giver. If you want something specific, tell me so I’m not flailing around during the obligatory gift giving holidays, like Valentine’s Day, which, as a single person, now seems more a day for non-single people to rub their coupledom in our lonely faces. That and for Hallmark to sell more sappy cards. I once gave a card with a close up of a man and woman’s hands handcuffed together as a “Congratulations, you’re now married” to a couple who laughed so hard they almost peed themselves at their reception when they read it. My ex, who was my new boyfriend at the time, looked on in horror. I should have taken heed to his refusal to sign his name to my offbeat card. Most schmaltzy cards just turn my stomach.

It’s not necessarily the fact that I’m still a tomboy at just over age 50 that makes me almost break out in hives when I get excessively sentimental cards from friends or family. I think my smart-aleck sensibilities have warped any latent romanticism which may have lurked in my Grinch-like heart (before Cindy-Lou Who). And I inherited that sense of absurdity from my late mother. We did exchange some hilariously off-humor cards over the years. Fortunately, my sisters share that off-kilter sense of humor, so we tend to save those cards for one another.

So here’s my list of Valentine’s Day gifts dos and don’ts:

No lingerie — that’s more a gift for yourself than your partner, no matter their gender, so it doesn’t count. It’s like a 4-year-old giving someone a gift they want for their own birthday. Your idea of sexy might make your partner feel uncomfortable or stupid. (Ask me how I know …)

No household appliances, unless you want it applied to a sensitive body part. I’m not sure the same can be said for tools.

If giving candy and flowers, make sure you know preferences for both. Even if it’s licorice and wildflowers. Sometimes a gift certificate for a spa day works much better.

Be careful with jewelry. Some people, like me, want to pick their own earrings and don’t wear a lot of jewelry. Not all women like diamonds either. I’d rather have amber myself.

We don’t all want to dress up and go out for an expensive dinner either. Though it’s nice not to cook. Takeout suits me fine.

So while my inner Grinch seems to have expanded past Christmas into a new holiday, I really am trying not to project my attitude about Valentine’s Day upon others. A new friend sent me link to Singles Awareness Day — which is observed by some on Feb. 15, right when all that unsold chocolate goes on sale. I think, for the foreseeable future, I’ll ignore the 14th and set my sights on a new holiday and celebrate being a part of SAD with a chocolate smeared smile on my face.