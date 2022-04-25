Ground breaking on new skilled trades education center held

Western Piedmont Community College broke ground on a new center which will provide space for skilled trades education.

When complete, the 15,000-square-foot Regional Skilled Trades Solutions Center will sit at the entrance to the college facing Burkemont Avenue. In addition to becoming the face of the college, it will also become a regional hub for education in the skilled trades, housing programs for carpentry, electrical, green technology, plumbing, masonry, HVAC and heavy equipment operation.

On Thursday, a crowd of more than 60 college, community, state and national leaders gathered on the campus for the groundbreaking.

“This center will support a highly skilled workforce in construction trades,” college President Joel Welch told the crowd.

He characterized the skilled trades as work that provides life-sustaining wages and “brings dignity to the people who do it.”

“We purposely put this building on the front of campus,” he said. “We wanted to say to our community and to the workforce that what you do matters; it’s important.”

Welch thanked the Board of Trustees, the city of Morganton, the Burke County commissioners, the WPCC Foundation and several other local and state leaders for their support of the project and their willingness to invest in the local economy through the college.

“This Skilled Trades Solutions Center is going to make a difference,” he said. “We’re blessed to have great representatives in the state House that understand the importance of community colleges to economic development.”

He also thanked the Golden Leaf Foundation for a $1.5 million grant and the Appalachian Regional Commission, a federal program that will provide $760,000 grant for programming in the new center.

Michael Daniels, dean of applied technologies for the college, told The News Herald the new center is the next step in the college’s push to provide educational opportunities in skilled trades for the community. He said there is a significant deficit in the skilled trades right now, and things are only going to get worse unless major changes are made soon.

“The average age, for instance, of licensed electricians in the state is in the upper 50s,” he said. “That’s just the way it is in most of the trades, from my experience. … We need to get more young people involved.”

He said that the push toward college education for young people in recent decades has led to fewer people entering career, technical and trade education programs. Daniels pushed back against a once-size-fits-all approach, saying that someone with training and experience in a skilled trade can often make more money than someone with a college degree.

“A plumber can make $100,000 a year,” he said. “You can’t say every student is best served, right away, by going off to a four-year university. It’s perfect for some people, but it’s not for everybody.”

He said this is especially true now that there is a growing shortage of skilled workers.

“If you had to get a licensed electrician or licensed plumber ... it is very tough finding those people,” he said. “And of course, because it’s very tough to find those people, you’re going to pay a real premium for anybody’s services.”

According to Michaels, when the center opens, it will house classroom and hands-on opportunities for both degree-seeking and continuing education students. It will include three large classrooms, offices for at least four faculty members, conference rooms and break rooms and three state-of-the art lab spaces.

“Typically, in these kinds of courses at the community college level, it’s at least 50% hands-on,” he said.

He said there will also be space in the new center for heavy equipment operating classes. The college has already purchased heavy equipment training simulators.

“We will also have true commercial equipment,” he said. “You’re not going to work just on trainers, but you’re going to be working on trainers and actual industrial equipment. The lab will allow us to do all that.”

Construction on the new center is scheduled to be completed in late 2023. College officials hope to have it operational for the 2024 spring semester.

