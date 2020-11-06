Ground broken on 300-acre, $2.3M project

VALDESE — Shovels broke ground making it official — construction is ready to begin at Valdese Lakeside Park on Phase 1 amenities.

To follow COVID-19 gathering restrictions, the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday was small and brief with the only comments coming from town of Valdese Mayor Chip Black.

Black’s closing remarks at the ceremony came in the form of predictions.

“Before we put the shovels in the ground, I would offer this prediction: it is unlikely that future generations will fully appreciate the effort, both in time and money, that went into creating this park and green space,” Black said. “It will, however, be used and enjoyed by current and future generations… and I further predict that those of us standing here today will have grossly underestimated the value of this park for the economic, recreational and health benefits it will bring to our community.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Among those holding the shovels were N.C. Rep. Hugh Blackwell (R-86), who has been instrumental in recommending the project for state funding that is available to municipalities. He also can be spotted walking the trails at Valdese Lakeside Park several times a week. Blackwell introduced U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-5) to attendees and started the discussion of federal funding opportunities available for the park project.