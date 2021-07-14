 Skip to main content
Groundbreaking for apartments set in Valdese
  Updated
VALDESE — Ground will be broken at the end of the month on apartments that have been years in the making.

Western NC Housing Partnership Inc. will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, at 605 Pineburr Ave. SW, Valdese, for Pine Crossing Apartments.

The organization bought 5 acres from the town of Valdese for $61,800 for the apartments. It plans to build five three-story residential buildings that will hold 66 units. The unit breakdown is 12 one-bedroom units, 36 two-bedroom units and 18 three-bedroom units, the proposal says.

Rent will include water and sewer utilities, and the amenities include a community center, children’s play area and tot lot, picnic area, computer lab, onsite management, 24-hour emergency maintenance and onsite security cameras, the proposal says.

When the organization proposed the apartments to the town, it said the housing complex won’t be public housing or Section 8 housing but will be affordable to households earning 60% or less of the area median income. The area median income for a family of four is $55,100, the proposal says.

Western NC Housing is a nonprofit developer of housing for older adults, workforce families and special needs populations in 31 counties in western North Carolina, the company said. The company built Millside Manor senior apartments on East Union and Gillam streets in Morganton.

This is not the first time the organization has tried to develop apartments in the town.

The organization tried to build a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit multifamily housing development on the same spot in 2016, but that plan fell through. The property reverted back to the town.

The organization has built apartments in Avery, Caldwell and Alexander counties, as well as others in the 31-county region it covers. Its most recent developments are in Granite Falls, Mocksville, Asheville, Charlotte and Raleigh.

