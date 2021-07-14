Groundbreaking for apartments set in Valdese

VALDESE — Ground will be broken at the end of the month on apartments that have been years in the making.

Western NC Housing Partnership Inc. will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, at 605 Pineburr Ave. SW, Valdese, for Pine Crossing Apartments.

The organization bought 5 acres from the town of Valdese for $61,800 for the apartments. It plans to build five three-story residential buildings that will hold 66 units. The unit breakdown is 12 one-bedroom units, 36 two-bedroom units and 18 three-bedroom units, the proposal says.

Rent will include water and sewer utilities, and the amenities include a community center, children’s play area and tot lot, picnic area, computer lab, onsite management, 24-hour emergency maintenance and onsite security cameras, the proposal says.

When the organization proposed the apartments to the town, it said the housing complex won’t be public housing or Section 8 housing but will be affordable to households earning 60% or less of the area median income. The area median income for a family of four is $55,100, the proposal says.