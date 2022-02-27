Group accepting grant applications

The Burke Youth Organized Philanthropists, operating under the auspices of the Community Foundation of Burke County, is pleased to announce its 2022 grant cycle.

BYOP provides grants to tax-exempt, 501©(3) organizations that have programs and projects impacting the lives of children in Burke County, ages 0-18, and their families. The mission of BYOP is to engage and empower youth through learning and serving to strengthen our community. BYOP grants will generally range up to $1,000.

BYOP also will provide one focus grant opportunity. Applicants will be invited to submit applications that address the use/impact of vaping in middle and high schools. The grant must provide an action plan to address this particular addiction faced by young people and their families in Burke County. Up to $5,000 will be awarded for the grant application that demonstrates innovation, collaboration, effective methods of addressing this key issue and includes personal impact stories. These funds may be expended over a period of up to one year.

Visit cfburkecounty.org to apply, and carefully read the funding guidelines prior to applying. Grant applications must be received before 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.

To learn more about the 2022 BYOP grant cycle or to learn more about CFBC, visit cfburkecounty.org or contact Nancy Taylor, CFBC president/CEO, at 828-437-7105.