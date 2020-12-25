Group cares for nursing home residents despite pandemic

“That’s a really economical way people can be involved, whether you bring in your dollar shaving cream one time, or go buy 50,” she said. “Hopefully, it will expand the demographics of those who can be involved.”

She also plans to create birthday sponsorships for the residents so they will at least receive a card on their birthday, and perhaps a present or two.

“Everyone likes to feel special on their birthday, whether they’re 8 or 80,” Amber said.

Those interested in learning more can visit the “Rudolph’s Sleigh” group page on Facebook, but Amber said she is in the process of consolidating the page, along with several other pages she created around community service projects, into one main page called, “Project 41:13 Be the good.”

“It’s representative of the 41 million people who face hunger, with 13 million being children,” Amber said. “The new statistics for America is that 1 in 5 children face hunger, so that’s what the page was created for originally. But just to meet the needs of lots of various groups, everything that I post is going to go through that page for logistical purposes. Everything’s going to be housed there as a one-stop-shop for grassroots community-related needs that I personally share.”