Group cares for nursing home residents despite pandemic

Rudolph’s Sleigh still made it to Morganton Long Term Care this Christmas season, despite obstacles thrown in the way by the coronavirus pandemic.
Rudolph’s Sleigh is an organization born in the heart of a local toddler in 2017, according to a previous News Herald article. When Coleman Halliburton’s mother, Amber, asked him what he wanted for Christmas, he said he wanted to “do something for senior citizens so they can have a good Christmas.”
Amber visited Morganton Long Term Care, a local nursing home, and was shocked to find that many of the residents didn’t have anyone coming to visit them or bring them personal care items, which the nursing home is not able to provide.
The Halliburtons, including Amber, Coleman and Coleman’s older sister, Emma, created the Facebook group “Rudolph’s Sleigh” that year and asked people to consider “adopting” a resident for Christmas. Those who participated bought gifts for their resident and provided food and other supplies for a group Christmas party held in the nursing home.
The party that year was a great success and brought loads of holiday cheer to the residents. Amber spoke with participants in the group, and together, they decided to make Rudolph’s Sleigh a year-round project. Group members committed to visiting their resident at least once a month and sending them something once a month. The group also held a party for the residents the second Sunday of each month.
The project flourished.
“Some of our folks have been doing it since the first Christmas party, and they see their person regularly,” Amber said in a previous article. “After several years of that, there’s a connection there.”
Resisting virus
The connection held strong even when COVID-19 forced nursing homes in Burke County to close to visitors this year.
“Because of COVID, people haven’t been able to come since February to early March,” Amber said. “We have continued to have all of our monthly parties. We didn’t miss any parties. Those were mostly sponsored by individuals in the community that sent money.”
Amber used the funds that were sent to order food online for each party and have it delivered to the nursing home in lieu of being able to come in person.
“It wasn’t the same, because there were no people (visitors) there, but the residents have always looked forward to those parties,” Amber said.
As I looked back on my favorite stories of the year, I realized the common theme among them …
Then it came time to plan the Christmas party.
“I was very apprehensive about what this year might look like,” Halliburton said. “I know communitywide, statewide and nationally, people are struggling to make their own ends meet. I was really nervous about what that would look like for these residents.”
A nurse at Morganton Long Term Care spoke with the residents and compiled a list of gifts they requested for Christmas, something Amber would normally have done herself earlier in the year.
“She got it to me after Thanksgiving,” Amber said. “That’s 30 residents that needed full sponsorship. We had to have a really quick turnaround, but every resident was sponsored within eight hours.”
Participants individually dropped off their gifts on Wednesday, Dec. 16 and Thursday, Dec. 17. Residents enjoyed a party with food supplied by the group on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Amber reflected on the group’s ability to overcome challenges to meet residents’ needs.
“I think it speaks to the amazingness of our community,” she said. “Despite how bad things have been because of COVID, people are still good people. People want to help, so it’s really humbling to facilitate that and to watch people give so generously to strangers.”
New effort
She said she still hopes the project will inspire even more people to adopt residents at other nursing homes. In the meantime, she has created a new project, which she calls “Resident Restock,” to benefit residents at Morganton Long Term Care. Amber will pick a type of personal care item each month, such as shaving cream or toothpaste, and people will be encouraged to bring donations of that particular item to the nursing home, located at 151 Southview St. in Morganton.
“That’s a really economical way people can be involved, whether you bring in your dollar shaving cream one time, or go buy 50,” she said. “Hopefully, it will expand the demographics of those who can be involved.”
She also plans to create birthday sponsorships for the residents so they will at least receive a card on their birthday, and perhaps a present or two.
“Everyone likes to feel special on their birthday, whether they’re 8 or 80,” Amber said.
Those interested in learning more can visit the “Rudolph’s Sleigh” group page on Facebook, but Amber said she is in the process of consolidating the page, along with several other pages she created around community service projects, into one main page called, “Project 41:13 Be the good.”
“It’s representative of the 41 million people who face hunger, with 13 million being children,” Amber said. “The new statistics for America is that 1 in 5 children face hunger, so that’s what the page was created for originally. But just to meet the needs of lots of various groups, everything that I post is going to go through that page for logistical purposes. Everything’s going to be housed there as a one-stop-shop for grassroots community-related needs that I personally share.”
She invited people to check out the page and learn how they can make a difference in the lives of others.
“Project 41:13 is our response to obvious community needs,” Amber said. “My encouragement is to find what you’re passionate about – to find the things that matter to you. Something I tell my kids and truly try to embody is, ‘Be the good.’ If that’s what we want in the world, we’ve got to be the good.”
For more information, call Amber at 828-430-1197 or amberhalliburton14@gmail.com.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.