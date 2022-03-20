Group experiencing homelessness prioritize cleanliness

Capt. Jason Whisnant with the Morganton Department of Public Safety, who also has a master ’s degree in mental health counseling and is a licensed counselor, said mental illness often plays a large role in issues stemming from homeless camps.

He said mental illness and substance use, or sometimes the combination of the two, can make it hard for people to realize the severity of the situation in which they are living. That can make it hard for them to be motivated to clean up or maintain an area, and they struggle to realize that they’re on another person’s property and fail to find value in caring for that property.

“That’s most of what we see, but the folks today, they’re an exception to that rule,” Whisnant said. “These are people who chose their campsite far away from passersby, far away from the public eye. They desire to lay low and survive and live the best life that they can right now while also taking care of themselves and taking care of the property that they’re on in hopes that they go undetected.”

He said he believes that’s likely the sentiment a majority of those experiencing homelessness feel, but that the issue, like many things, follows the 80/20 rule — 80% of the problems are caused by 20% of the people.

“This is a perfect example that not all the homeless are trashing property everywhere they go,” Whisnant said. “There are a few that really care about where they’re staying, but they’re stuck. They’re stuck where they are and it’s hard for them to get motivated or get treatment or get enough traction to get out of where they are.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

