Group experiencing homelessness prioritize cleanliness

Editor’s note: This is the fourth article in a series covering homelessness in Burke County. The next article will be published in Wednesday’s print edition of The News Herald.
Richard Todd Dale and Kristen Wiles keep a clean home.
It sits well off the road, with plenty of room for their cat, Ratchet, to play.
But it’s not the home someone might typically think of. The bones of the house are forged from tree limbs and branches, the walls are made of sheets of wood and any other material that might help insulate it and the floor is dirt.
Dale and Wiles live in a homeless camp in the Morganton area, the location of which will not be disclosed for their safety. But it’s a far cry different from the camps that have drawn attention over the last several weeks in Morganton.
The site is clean of trash, and it has stayed that way for at least eight months when a News Herald reporter first accompanied Morganton Department of Public Safety officers and officials from the Burke County Health Department on a journey to vaccinate those experiencing homelessness against hepatitis A.
At camps up the path from their home, though, visitors can see the same kind of problems that led to authorities abating a property on Herron Street and asking the visitors to move.
“It’s really a sickness,” Dale said. “They don’t see what their behavior’s become. They see it at first, but then they don’t keep their inventory of themselves, and the next thing you know, it just becomes a normal way of life.”
He said he even worries that could happen to him some day.
“I try every day and I look and I say, ‘nah, I’ve just got to keep at it,’” Dale said.
Dale said he became homeless after his son died. He said that was when he sold his tractor-trailer and started to let things go.
But he got treatment at a couple of facilities, something he described as an eye-opening experience.
“You couldn’t be around me, that’s what made me a good truck driver,” Dale said. “But when I started seeing things that was wrong with me, I couldn’t believe it. I said, ‘you mean I went 30-some years, and I’m doing all this stuff that I didn’t realize I was doing?’ That’s pretty tough.
“I learned a lot out there, and it helped me. It helped me with communication, it helped me with people.”
He said he thinks the attitude he had before he got treatment was an adaptive response, something he thinks contributes to a lot of the problems people experiencing homelessness have when it comes to keeping their camps clean.
“Some people come up and that’s what they know and that’s what they do,” Dale said. “It can be hard to change them, not unless they see something. It took that to knock my feet out from under me, to go through what I did, for me to understand what I was doing wrong and start looking at a better Todd.”
But while it might be the only way they know how to live, Dale said the messes some people in the homeless community leave behind give others a bad name.
“The people get tired of it,” Dale said. “People don’t like buying property and then somebody going and trashing it up, tearing it up. It’d make me mad, too. I don’t know how to stop that.”
What Dale does know, though, is that he’s on the path to a better life. He said he’s trying to get his Social Security card, and he’s working toward a more stable way of life.
“I chased that money. I thought that was it,” Dale said. “If I ain’t got a dime, I’m still the same guy, and I come as I am. That’s what Jesus said in the Bible. Come as you are. I come as I am.”
When The News Herald met Eleanor Myers in a camp just up the path, she was sleeping in her tent under a clean structure Dale helped her build to keep the elements away. She doesn’t consider herself homeless.
“I look at homeless as the ones who sleep under benches, bushes, cardboard, newspapers and stuff to keep warm,” Myers said.
She recently started a full-time job working third shift at a company near her campsite, making the trek up a sometimes muddy hill to make it to work every night.
“I had two part-time jobs but you still can’t do too much because you don’t know the hours, and even though they say you qualify for assistance, the low (income) housing, the problem is where you go at,” Myers said. “It’s like, OK, I have two small, part-time jobs, but how do I get to and from my jobs depending on where they put me at, because you can’t afford a vehicle depending on if you get eight hours one week, 20 hours another week.”
Like Dale, Myers said she makes sure to keep her campsite clean.
“A lot of people come down and say, ‘you’re place is clean,’” Myers said. “I said, ‘dumpsters, trash cans.’ That’s why you see a lot of little grocery bags. I said, ‘you take them up every day when you go.’ A lot of these people go to the soup kitchen. Take it, put it in the trash dumpsters or the trash cans.
“It will help out. I said, ‘people realize we might be able to stay where we can if you keep it clean.’”
Capt. Jason Whisnant with the Morganton Department of Public Safety, who also has a master ’s degree in mental health counseling and is a licensed counselor, said mental illness often plays a large role in issues stemming from homeless camps.
He said mental illness and substance use, or sometimes the combination of the two, can make it hard for people to realize the severity of the situation in which they are living. That can make it hard for them to be motivated to clean up or maintain an area, and they struggle to realize that they’re on another person’s property and fail to find value in caring for that property.
“That’s most of what we see, but the folks today, they’re an exception to that rule,” Whisnant said. “These are people who chose their campsite far away from passersby, far away from the public eye. They desire to lay low and survive and live the best life that they can right now while also taking care of themselves and taking care of the property that they’re on in hopes that they go undetected.”
He said he believes that’s likely the sentiment a majority of those experiencing homelessness feel, but that the issue, like many things, follows the 80/20 rule — 80% of the problems are caused by 20% of the people.
“This is a perfect example that not all the homeless are trashing property everywhere they go,” Whisnant said. “There are a few that really care about where they’re staying, but they’re stuck. They’re stuck where they are and it’s hard for them to get motivated or get treatment or get enough traction to get out of where they are.”
