Group holds annual quilt show

After the Burke Quilters’ Guild had to cancel its annual quilt show for the first time in its history last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the group is back with loads of beautiful quilts to show to the community.

Guild members brought their creations to CoMMA on Monday, Aug. 23 for the organization’s annual Challenge Luncheon. It’s called the “Challenge,” because each show’s theme has a challenge category that includes a specific set of design guidelines. This year’s Challenge was to create a quilt using fabrics matching only two paint chip colors, in addition to white, according to quilt show chair Dawn LeDuc.

Before enjoying a meal catered by Timberwoods, the guild honored longtime member Thelma Luciana with a Lifetime Member Award.

Member Judy Brittain said Luciana, 88, has been a member of the guild for 28 years. Brittain explained that Luciana’s grandmother was a seamstress who would give her scraps of fabric to sew when she was little, fostering a love for crafting. Luciana is known for her exquisite hand-sewing of quilts, as opposed to making quilts using a sewing machine. Her quilts have won at least one ribbon in the quilt show for 27 years of her 28-year membership. One year, she won six ribbons for her work.