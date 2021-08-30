Group holds annual quilt show

After the Burke Quilters’ Guild had to cancel its annual quilt show for the first time in its history last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the group is back with loads of beautiful quilts to show to the community.
Guild members brought their creations to CoMMA on Monday, Aug. 23 for the organization’s annual Challenge Luncheon. It’s called the “Challenge,” because each show’s theme has a challenge category that includes a specific set of design guidelines. This year’s Challenge was to create a quilt using fabrics matching only two paint chip colors, in addition to white, according to quilt show chair Dawn LeDuc.
Before enjoying a meal catered by Timberwoods, the guild honored longtime member Thelma Luciana with a Lifetime Member Award.
Member Judy Brittain said Luciana, 88, has been a member of the guild for 28 years. Brittain explained that Luciana’s grandmother was a seamstress who would give her scraps of fabric to sew when she was little, fostering a love for crafting. Luciana is known for her exquisite hand-sewing of quilts, as opposed to making quilts using a sewing machine. Her quilts have won at least one ribbon in the quilt show for 27 years of her 28-year membership. One year, she won six ribbons for her work.
“Thelma, we just want you to know that you’re an inspiration to each of us, not only your talent for quilting, but also your kind, loving, Christian personality,” Brittain said.
Guild member Linda Henson said the 53 members submitted approximately 78 quilts for the show, which is judged in several different categories each year. This year’s judge was Kathryn Zimmerman, an award-winning quilter based in Mars Hill with more than a decade of quilting experience, according to member Patsy Crawford. Zimmerman judged the quilts on Tuesday, Aug. 24. In addition to the Challenge, other judging categories include hand quilting, machine quilting, applique, miniature quilts and wearables.
Guild members hung all of the quilts up for display with award ribbons attached and held a private awards ceremony the following day.
The quilt show officially opened Thursday and will be on display at CoMMA through Friday, Sept. 24. LeDuc said people may come and view the quilts for free during CoMMA’s business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“There are some beautiful quilts,” she said. “Hopefully people will take time to come in and look at them. We’ve really got some gifted quilters.”
The guild is selling tickets, $1 each or 6 for $5, for the chance to win a handmade quilt. Funds raised will be used to pay for guild programs. To see a photo of the quilt, learn more about purchasing tickets or to find guild meeting information, visit burkequiltersguild.com.
