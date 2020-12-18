Group holds student oratorical contest

Due to COVID-19, the Hickory branch of the NAACP is making changes to its traditional Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities. One change is the creation of a Youth Oratorical Contest for third- through 12th-grade students from the Hickory area that will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9.

All contestants will perform their orations in person at Morning Star First Baptist Church in Hickory. To keep students and families safe, each student will receive a specific time to arrive and perform. Students will be permitted only one person (parent, coach, or family member) to accompany them. Under no circumstances will additional people be granted entry.

Each student’s speech must focus on the topic, “Hope: Where Do You Find Hope?”

Winners will be awarded in three groups: third- through fifth-graders, sixth- through eighth-graders and ninth- through 12th-graders. Monetary and trophy prizes will be awarded. Winners of the contest will have the opportunity to present at the MLK Jr. Day Celebration at Union Square in downtown Hickory on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.