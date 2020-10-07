Group holds virtual volunteer fair

The American Red Cross invites local residents to learn more about volunteer opportunities with the organization through its High Country Disaster Virtual Volunteer Fair, which will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The virtual session will include an overview of the Red Cross, High Country disaster response, disaster volunteer opportunities and how to get started as a volunteer.

Last year, Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to more than 100 home fires in the High Country area, which includes Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Watauga and Wilkes counties. Before the busy winter home fire season, the Red Cross is seeking 39 additional disaster volunteers to join the team.

Disaster volunteers must be at least 18 years old. Free online training is provided to all new volunteers. Due to COVID-19, response procedures have been modified to include enhanced precautions and provide mostly virtual support to ensure volunteers’ safety.

Participants can join the volunteer fair via phone, computer or other smart device. RSVP is required by Sunday, Oct. 25, by visiting tinyurl.com/HighCountryRSVP.

Attending the fair is not required to volunteer. Interested volunteers can search and apply for positions at redcross.org/volunteer. Contact Kasey Marshall at 336-646-4047 or kasey.marshall@redcross.org with any questions about the upcoming fair or volunteering opportunities.