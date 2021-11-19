Group hosts community Thanksgiving meal

HICKORY – Foothills Faith and Friendship, a Hickory-based young adult Christian group, welcomes all people to a “Thanksgiving of Sharing” meal at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, on the lower level of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hickory.

With the awareness that the holiday season is the busiest, but also loneliest, time of year for many, the group will host a public Thanksgiving dinner for all who want to share a meal with new friends. Those who attend should bring food to share with several people and non-perishable food items for the local soup kitchen.

In addition to the meal, the event will include a seasonally appropriate scripture reading and discussion, prayer, showing of a short Thanksgiving movie, games and social time. All ages and faiths are welcome.

“I am so proud of what this group, started in 2019 to bring western North Carolina young adults together, has become,” organizer and founder Aaron Kohrs said. “Each time we meet, new people come and make connections. I have seen those connections grow into friendships!”

For more information, visit Facebook.com/HickoryChristianYA. Foothills Faith and Friendship is sponsored by St. Aloysius, Corinth Reformed and Episocpal Church of Ascension.

RSVP and send questions to organizer Aaron Kohrs at aakohrs121@yahoo.com or 828-578-2732.