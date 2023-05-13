The officiant was Adrienne Chafee of Marion, state DAR corresponding secretary. New officers include Pat Wells, Regent; Sylvia Medford, First Vice Regent; Rebecca Pherigo, Second Vice Regent; Jean Riggs, Chaplain; Angela Williams, Recording Secretary; Sharon Garden, Corresponding Secretary; Nancy Harris, Treasurer; Charlotte Bridges, Registrar; and Donna Besch, Librarian. Not pictured is Historian, Rebecca Heacock. All are from Morganton except Pat Wells, who lives in Nebo.

The NSDAR was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world's largest and most active service organizations. For information about joining the Quaker Meadows Chapter send an email to QuakerMeadowsDAR@gmail.com or call Regent Pat Wells at 919-698-8098 or Susan Amico at 828-578-1964.