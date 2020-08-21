Group launches online voter education program

The League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley is offering an online voter education program to allow people to receive all of the information they need to vote while quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic.
The free, virtual program, called “Time to Vote,” is available as a public service for local organizations, clubs and groups to present during online meetings. Hosted by League members, it includes facts about U.S. voting history, local community voting statistics, information on “Make a Voting Plan” (the League’s unique guide for voting options this year) and an introduction to “Vote411,” a nonpartisan voting tool with one stop voter information, dates, logistics and candidate responses to questions at the local, state and national levels. The program can be adjusted for a 20-45 minute presentation.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan grassroots organization dedicated to encouraging citizens’ participation in government and understanding of important issues through education. The League of Women Voters is dedicated to ensuring that elections remain free, fair and accessible. It neither endorses nor opposes political parties or candidates for office.
If a group is meeting virtually and is interested in sharing this timely information and tools with members through an interactive meeting, email info.lwvcv@gmail.com or visit the League’s website, lwvcv.org, and click on “Contact Us.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.