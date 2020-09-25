Group leaps pandemic hurdles in fight against substance abuse

The team posted a series of videos on the “Burke Substance Abuse Network” Facebook page and other social media platforms called “Real Talk With Real People,” which generated more than 1.1 million impressions, reached 780,000 people and received 500,000 views since April. The videos share information on substance abuse and recovery from a variety of angles.

“The outreach, which occurred within days of the shut-downs, was nationally recognized by the Executive Office of the President, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and more,” James said. “In response to this outreach, which has left footprints from coast to coast, people have reached out for help, been referred to and enrolled in treatment, shared personal stories and even used the shows as a catalyst to stop relapse.”

James encouraged people to have empathy for those they know struggling with substance abuse and taking the journey to recovery one step at a time.

“Sharing available resources and directing individuals in need to those who can provide assistance is key,” she said. “Simply reaching out to those in recovery can make a major difference. Even if you cannot physically be with the person, a phone call goes a long way.”

There are ways to support those in addiction, even if they are not in a treatment program.