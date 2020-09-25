Group leaps pandemic hurdles in fight against substance abuse

September is National Recovery Month, and local residents are still rallying for those who need substance abuse treatment, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Burke Recovery, a local substance abuse treatment advocacy organization, would have had its annual Burke Rally for Recovery celebration this month, but had to scale back the event due to COVID-19, according to Kim James, executive director of Burke Recovery. People driving around the historic Burke County courthouse square Saturday may have seen individuals holding signs and wearing T-shirts “promoting recovery and pronouncing the message that recovery saves lives.”
James shared how the pandemic is affecting substance abuse in the community.
“It is difficult to truly know how many people are struggling with substance use/misuse in Burke County, but we do know the average age of first use is 13 years old,” James said. “COVID-19 and the resulting lockdown protocols impacted the community in many ways, one of the most devastating being an increase in use and an increase in overdoses. A combination of returning to use as a coping mechanism and adolescent/young adult experimentation, not having the structure of school, has led to increased use.”
She explained how quarantine restrictions can hinder someone’s recovery journey.
“Socializing encourages positive emotions and counteracts emotional detachment and loneliness,” James said. “Social interaction can provide comfort, encourage healthier lifestyles, help cope with difficult experiences or feelings and offer different perspectives. Social wellness can improve your life, and social isolation can cause actual harm. Isolation is detrimental to mental health, and for those in recovery or struggling to lead a life of recovery, it can exacerbate their mental health conditions and even lead to the development of additional health impacts - depression, emotional distress, anxiety, overwhelming feelings of loneliness and a lack of connectivity.”
She said North Carolina had 1,382 overdose emergency department visits in July 2020 for medications/drugs with dependency potential, compared to 1,029 in July 2019.
“It is important to note that overdose rates are only an indicator of use that has caused a medical impact,” James said. “There is no way to know how many individuals are in active use or have the disease of addiction.”
Burke Recovery is trying to get a better handle on those statistics by developing a data dashboard to track and analyze what information is available.
The organization continues to facilitate both remote and in-person care for people in recovery.
“While virtual support group meetings are not ideal for some, they are better than not having a meeting at all,” James said. “Queen Street Club in Morganton has already opened their doors for small in-person meetings, using social distancing protocol, to help those who need interpersonal interaction to support their recovery. The support groups like AA, NA, Al-Anon, Celebrate Recovery and more have made it a goal to go above and beyond to respond to the needs of the recovery community in this trying time.”
During the pandemic, Burke Recovery partnered with the Burke Substance Abuse Network to take the fight against substance abuse digital.
“The impact of COVID-19 has inspired Burke Recovery and the Burke Substance Abuse Network's Drug-Free Burke Team to pivot and rethink how community engagement looks,” James said. “The big focus this year is on prevention and sharing terminology coined by the Drug-Free Burke team: #truthtactic and #defundthedealers.”
The team posted a series of videos on the “Burke Substance Abuse Network” Facebook page and other social media platforms called “Real Talk With Real People,” which generated more than 1.1 million impressions, reached 780,000 people and received 500,000 views since April. The videos share information on substance abuse and recovery from a variety of angles.
“The outreach, which occurred within days of the shut-downs, was nationally recognized by the Executive Office of the President, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and more,” James said. “In response to this outreach, which has left footprints from coast to coast, people have reached out for help, been referred to and enrolled in treatment, shared personal stories and even used the shows as a catalyst to stop relapse.”
James encouraged people to have empathy for those they know struggling with substance abuse and taking the journey to recovery one step at a time.
“Sharing available resources and directing individuals in need to those who can provide assistance is key,” she said. “Simply reaching out to those in recovery can make a major difference. Even if you cannot physically be with the person, a phone call goes a long way.”
There are ways to support those in addiction, even if they are not in a treatment program.
“Someone struggling with addiction has to want to enter treatment,” James said. “You cannot force someone to make a change they are not personally willing to make. However, you can be prepared for their decision by having information and resources available at all times. In addition, if you are living with or spending time with someone who may be using opioids, having Naloxone close at hand is important.”
She said those wanting information on how to obtain Naloxone should email bcacdbrandi@gmail.com.
People also can help by making donations to Burke Recovery to support its mission. The group is especially in need of funds to offset the financial burden and impact of COVID-19 on prevention outreach and treatment delivery. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the Burke Recovery office at 203 White St. in Morganton or made online at burkerecovery.com.
For more information on Burke Recovery, contact James at 828-433-1221 or bcacdkim@gmail.com.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.
