Group looks to spark conversation on race issues

It was a year ago today that the historic courthouse square in Morganton was packed to the brim, bustling with noise.
But it wasn’t the typical sounds of families enjoying a concert on the square or an afternoon stroll through town.
People carrying guns gathered around the Confederate statue on the square. Tensions rose between the gun-toting residents and initially unarmed counter-protesters. About 80 law enforcement officers from around the county held the line between protesters in an attempt to keep the peace.
Now, a year later, a group of Burke County residents are hoping their continued presence at county commissioner meetings will make an impact and spark a discussion about the monument’s prevalence in downtown.
Caroline Avery, one of the organizers of the group, said the group gathers at 5:30 p.m. before every regularly scheduled Burke County Board of Commissioners meeting to hear guest speakers share information of the history of slavery and racial issues in Burke County and across the state and country. After each meeting, speakers from the group go across the street to the county meeting and speak during the public comment session.
“We want the county commissioners to take a leadership role, the county commissioners and the city council, to take a leadership role in leading this community through honest and open and respectful dialogue about our racial history here,” Avery said. “So yeah, we want them to have, to provide safe places and to lead us in healthy conversation about what happened here and to bring all sides together.”
That includes inviting others with different opinions to the table – including those who support the statue’s position on the square.
“Our group is all about talking to the Sons of the Confederacy, we’d like to talk to them, to try to understand where they’re coming from,” Avery said. “We’d like to explain to them where we’re coming from. We want our leaders, the leadership of this community, to lead us in those conversations, to be a part of that.”
It’s been in the last year and a half that Avery said she started learning more about the history of race relations in Burke County, but said she had been keeping a mental list of things she needed to better understand for decades.
“I’m from Birmingham, Alabama, I was born in 1961, so I had things that I just didn’t understand,” Avery said. “I needed time to try to understand a lot of things that I had seen in my life, and experienced.”
Avery is joined in leading the group by the Rev. George Logan, Allen Fullwood and Molly Hemstreet.
Logan said for him, it has been heartening to see what open conversation and dialogue can do in the community. He recalled a conversation with a woman at a previous county commissioners’ meeting, who originally had attended the meeting to oppose removal of the monument from the square.
“‘I was here to oppose [removal of] it,’ she said,” Logan said. “‘But having heard all of the testimonies about why it should be removed,’ she said, ‘I’m not so sure that I’m in favor of keeping it up there anymore.’ And I’m telling you, that blessed both my wife and I, and it showed me that hearts can change and that not everyone is rigid and it’s gotta be this way or not.
“I think there are reasonable people on both sides, and I believe there are Christians on both sides who just haven’t heard the whole story. And I would hope to think that if there was something that I wasn’t seeing that I would be able to do like that lady did as well, like, maybe I’ve missed it. Maybe I need to rethink some things.”
Figuring out how to start conversations like that in the community is a major focus of the group, Fullwood said.
“Let’s talk about race, let’s talk about relationships here in this community,” he said. “How can we get past the … the point in the community that we don’t have to, all the time in conversation, necessarily talk about race, but we can talk about other ways that we might be able to improve our community and enhance the lives of the citizens of this community.”
As for Hemstreet’s involvement in the group, she said that knowing the history here and what all has happened, it’s her job to be an honest, loving member of her community and make sure she, her family and others are educated about the county’s history.
“This is about creating space for healing, and we all need to steward the leadership for that,” Hemstreet said.
But the group members said they recognize that starting the conversation, sharing experiencing and swaying others to see things through their lens isn’t something that will happen overnight.
“We’re in this for the long haul,” Avery said. “But we’re not going anywhere. We’re not wearing down. We’re not going anywhere.”
