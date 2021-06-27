Group looks to spark conversation on race issues

“‘I was here to oppose [removal of] it,’ she said,” Logan said. “‘But having heard all of the testimonies about why it should be removed,’ she said, ‘I’m not so sure that I’m in favor of keeping it up there anymore.’ And I’m telling you, that blessed both my wife and I, and it showed me that hearts can change and that not everyone is rigid and it’s gotta be this way or not.

“I think there are reasonable people on both sides, and I believe there are Christians on both sides who just haven’t heard the whole story. And I would hope to think that if there was something that I wasn’t seeing that I would be able to do like that lady did as well, like, maybe I’ve missed it. Maybe I need to rethink some things.”

Figuring out how to start conversations like that in the community is a major focus of the group, Fullwood said.

“Let’s talk about race, let’s talk about relationships here in this community,” he said. “How can we get past the … the point in the community that we don’t have to, all the time in conversation, necessarily talk about race, but we can talk about other ways that we might be able to improve our community and enhance the lives of the citizens of this community.”