Group offers free dementia caregivers’ symposium

Adult Children of Aging Parents- Hickory will offer a free online caregivers’ symposium to local residents.
"Welcome to My World: The Challenges of Dementia Caregiving” will be presented from 1-3:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, via Zoom, led by Teepa Snow, a world-renowned dementia expert and educator. The program is a collaborative offering of ACAPcommunity and local ACAP chapters in North Carolina (Hickory, Statesville, Winston-Salem, and Guilford County) and Pennsylvania (Centre County).
The symposium is open to anyone interested in learning more about dementia, personally or professionally, without regard to location. Attendees will gain an overview of dementia and its various forms and learn about the physiology of brain changes, recent research findings, pharmacological advances and specific tips for interacting with and caring for a loved one or client with dementia.
Teepa Snow, a dementia-care education specialist with a background in occupational therapy, has more than 30 years in clinical practice. She has worked in a variety of settings, with a variety of people, and, in addition to her full schedule of speaking nationally and internationally, she holds a faculty appointment at Duke University School of Medicine. Her presentations, highlighting physiology, psychology, pharmacology and practical tips for a positive approach to interaction and care, combine engaging stories, real-life experiences and compassionate humor to help attendees gain greater awareness of various forms of dementia and increase their knowledge about reasons people with brain change do what they do.
ACAP gratefully acknowledges the financial support of sponsors underwriting the symposium, allowing it to be offered at no cost to participants. Platinum sponsors are Brookdale Senior Care, Abernethy Laurels / United Church Homes and Services and Area Agency on Aging/Western Piedmont Council of Governments. Gold sponsors are Lutheran Services Carolinas/Trinity Ridge/Trinity Village, Harmony Senior Services, Senior Information Resources and Carolina Caring. Silver Sponsors are Senior Helpers, Griswold Home Care, PACE@Home, Kathy Haines Homes, Homestead Hills and Adult Life Programs.
Registration is required, and space is limited. People interested in attending can register at tinyurl.com/acapnow.
ACAPcommunity is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides information, resources, support and community for adult-child caregivers as they care for their aging parents and for themselves. Although designed for adult-child caregivers, ACAP programs are open to all. For more information about ACAP chapters and programs, including monthly virtual programs and audio podcasts that address a variety of topics related to aging and family caregiving, please visit www.ACAPcommunity.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.