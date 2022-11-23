Group quilt to be raffled for fundraiser

Recently, Valdese resident and former 10th district U.S. Congressional candidate Pam Genant spent her time knocking on doors, speaking at public events and contacting donors and voters. Once, however, she had time for sewing projects.

“That was when my boys were younger, and I was home-schooling them,” she said.

In the mid-1990s, Genant, a registered nurse and US Army veteran, belonged to a nationwide quilting group. The women made quilts together from afar.

“Each person around the country did one square,” she said.

They then exchanged their handiwork. One project the crafters chose was to sew the state flower of each US state, plus Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands.

“North Carolina was already taken,” Genant said. “I actually did three state flowers — Maine pinecone and tassel, Maryland Black-eyed Susan, and the Indiana peony. Two of them were quilt patterns I found online, and then the pinecone and tassel was my own.”

She sewed 53 squares of each design for a total of 159 quilt squares. She mailed her panels to everyone participating in the project, keeping one of each design for herself, and received 50 squares in return.

The state flower panels had been tucked away for years, but recently Genant retrieved them from storage and gave them to the Burke County Democratic Women for a fundraising project.

Pat Olsson of Morganton, Burke County Democratic Party secretary, asked a friend, Kathy Krausnick of Panama City, Florida, to combine the squares into a quilt. Krausnick created a finished piece out of the 53 squares, plus one original one she made to even out the arrangement.

The party is raffling the quilt as a fundraiser. Tickets for the quilt raffle are $10 each or three for $25 and are available at the Burke County Democratic Party headquarters at 310 S. Sterling St. in Morganton between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The raffle will continue through Saturday, Dec. 10, when the drawing will be held at party headquarters. For more information, contact Patricia Olsson at 352-283-1327 or Maureen Dougher at 828-403-5284.