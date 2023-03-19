The Quaker Meadows chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored Morganton resident Molly Hemstreet with a DAR Women in American History Award at its March meeting.

The award recognizes a woman who has made a contribution or a difference in her community. She is a woman who is or has been an intellectual, educational, social, religious, political, scientific or cultural innovator.

Hemstreet is CEO and founder of the Morganton-based company Opportunity Threads, a worker-owned cut-and-sew enterprise, which sews for a variety of clients. It is the largest worker-owned cut-and-sew facility in the U.S.

Most of the workers at Opportunity Threads are Mayan immigrants, hired with the expectation that they will become worker-owners. After a vetting period, the members of Opportunity Threads vote on their admission as members.

Hemstreet also serves as co-executive director of The Industrial Commons, which she co-founded in 2015 to found and grow interconnected industrial businesses.

“We don’t want to just create jobs — we want to create livelihoods,” Hemstreet said. “I think I’m most proud of hearing people’s stories of self-development, because at the end of the day, the leaders should be able to step back, and the work continues, so that this doesn’t just become an organization, but that this does become a movement for equity and inclusion and new models of economic organizing.”

She also was recently named Distinguished Person of the Year for 2020 by the Rotary Club of Morganton.

Hemstreet is a Morganton native and a cum laude graduate of Duke University. She learned the value of community service from her father, Don, also a former Rotary Distinguished Person of the Year, and from her mother, Joy, who also is a Quaker Meadows Daughter.

“It is particularly delightful to be able to honor the accomplishments of one of our Daughters, who is making history right in our own Burke County backyard,” said Pat Wells, vice regent of the Quaker Meadows DAR.

NSDAR was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations.

For information about joining the Quaker Meadows chapter, contact quakermeadowsdar@gmail.com or call Regent Janie Matthews at 828-448-0412.