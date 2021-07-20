Group seeking nominations for annual award

The Rotary Club of Morganton is asking for the community’s help to find its next Distinguished Person of the Year Award recipient.
The club is accepting nominations through Aug. 11.
Nominees must be residents of Burke County, at least 18 years old, of impeccable character and have made a significant positive impact on the community. They cannot be previous recipients.
“Morganton has always been a community made up of compassionate, generous people devoted to making the place we live in better,” Dalton Walters, club president, said. “However, some distinguish themselves by putting service to others above self, and they should be recognized for their exceptional acts. Since 1948, that has been the purpose of Rotary’s Distinguished Person of the Year Award.”
A website at morgantonrotary.org/person-of-the-year honors previous recipients and elaborates on what the award stands for.
“Each year, the Rotary Club of Morganton singles out one person who has contributed significantly to the betterment of the community,” the site says. “It is a special honor that transcends politics and personalities, and it is reserved only for those individuals whose leadership and service extend far beyond the reach of the average citizen, exemplifying ‘Service Above Self’ (the Rotary motto).”
The tradition of the award goes back to 1948, when it was started by former president J.D. Fitz, who received it in 1972.
“Each recipient has been welcomed into an exclusive fellowship of men and women whose deeds and vision have helped enhance the quality of life in this community for over 70 years,” club officials said.
The former Man of the Year Award was changed in 2016 to the Distinguished Person of the Year to allow women to be nominated.
The award recipient will be honored at the special Distinguished Person of the Year banquet in September at the Morganton Community House.
To nominate someone, send a letter that includes the nominee’s name and information about his or her background, especially details about achievements that have improved the lives of area residents, that would qualify the person to receive the award. Letters should be sent to Deborah Jones, secretary, Rotary Club of Morganton, P.O. Box 294, Morganton NC, 28680. Nominations also can be emailed to director@burkearts.org.