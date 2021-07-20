Group seeking nominations for annual award

The Rotary Club of Morganton is asking for the community’s help to find its next Distinguished Person of the Year Award recipient.

The club is accepting nominations through Aug. 11.

Nominees must be residents of Burke County, at least 18 years old, of impeccable character and have made a significant positive impact on the community. They cannot be previous recipients.

“Morganton has always been a community made up of compassionate, generous people devoted to making the place we live in better,” Dalton Walters, club president, said. “However, some distinguish themselves by putting service to others above self, and they should be recognized for their exceptional acts. Since 1948, that has been the purpose of Rotary’s Distinguished Person of the Year Award.”

A website at morgantonrotary.org/person-of-the-year honors previous recipients and elaborates on what the award stands for.