Group to honor loved ones with memorial tree lighting

The Glen Alpine Women’s Club will hold its annual memorial tree lighting at 4 p.m. today next to the bandstand in the heart of downtown Glen Alpine. The event will include the reading of memorial names and the lighting of the tree.
The 2020 Memorial Tree names are:
In honor of:
Rosa Rutherford
Vera Corpening
Sandra Cross
Mikki Oraene
Myia Caldwell
Zelma Jackson
Nancy Moore
Mayme Caldwell
In memory of:
Johnny Rutherford Sr.
Gina Rutherford
Laura Caldwell
Ernest Caldwell
Thomas Corpening
Phifer Corpening
Ivory Corpening
Irene Caldwell Moore
June McClellan
Ruth Smith Clark
Bud Clark
Shirley Cook
Charles Cook
Roy Denton
Sue Denton
Joann McClellan
Paul Harbinson
Robbie Avery
Napoleon Avery Sr.
Moses Harbinson
Annie Avery
Raymond Harbinson
Nannie Mae Avery
Annette Moore
Tom Moore
Terry Moore
John Lee Rutherford
Jackie Pearl Rutherford
Maude Hemphill Rutherford
Tom Rutherford
Lucille Fullwood
Lewis Fullwood
George Rakestraw
Kay Rakestraw
Bob Benfield
Christine Abernathy
Nelson Abernathy
Lennis Abernathy
Paul Benfield
Nina Melton
Brian Adams
Terry Campbell
Joyce March Surratt
Florence March
Amanda March
Rufus March
Everette March
Agnes Rankin
Rosa Corpening
Mollie Shade
Celia McElrath
Libby Hardy
Clifford Smith Sr.
Josephine Smith
Mary Surratt
Luberta Lamberth
John Lamberth
Mamie Brewer
Christine Bettis
Hattie Thomas
Verona Thomas
Charles Surratt
Harold Oneil
Glenn Booker
Sally Booker
Bessie Hudgins
Hubert Hudgins
Kay Estes
Maxine Rutherford
William Rutherford
Bobby Gene Rutherford
Betty Kincaid
James Otis Kincaid
Mary Caldwell
Hattie Corpening
Annie J Caldwell
Annie Brewer
Kathy Mattox
Lorraine Abdullah
Lucille Rutherford
Ruth Rutherford
Florence Johnson
Alfred Crisp Sr.
Alice Crisp
Fredrica McElrath Shade
Mary Juanita Crisp Avery
James Phillip Avery
Donna Jean Francis Bristol
Otis Franklin Francis
William A. Crisp
Vera Crisp
Vera Duboyd
Ola Mae Cuthbertson
Jefferson Cuthbertson
Alvin Carpenter
Odia Carpenter
Vera Rice
Alvin Carpenter Jr
Josephine Carpenter
Columbus Carpenter Jr
Lawrence Carpenter
Pansy Carpenter
Wanetta Carpenter
Pamela Carpenter
Vera Rice
Cordossius Rice
Easter Patton
Parona Evans
Daniel Evans
Allen Garrison
Troy Shade
Ann Shade McClain
James McClain
Andre Cornwell
Romel Beatty
Dorothy Lytle
Wilbur Harris
Joan Harris
Lance Harris
Patsy H Michaux
Eric K. Jones
Daniel Chapman
Thomax Michaux
Ona Mae Hice
Ralph Hice
Keith Rutherford
Ila Williams
Essie Crisp
Laura Ann Crisp
Keith Crisp
Louise March
Johnny March
Joyce March
James “Shay” Francis
Troy Francis
Jesse Francis Sr.
Katie Thomas Francis
Jesse Francis Jr.
Annie Francis
Winford Corpening Sr.
Annie E. Corpening
Richard Caldwell
Randall Caldwell
Christine Houpe
Keith Rutherford
Charles Carter
Novellia March
Tootie Tate
John Pinson
Pearline Pinson
Herman Pinson
Maggie Lee Pinson
Datcher Pinson
Raphael Caldwell
Rachael McElrath
William McElrath
Elizabeth McElrath
Johnson Tate Sr.
Ethel Tate
Ola Corpening
Barbara Rose
Margaret Deck
Charles Davis
Irene Hamilton Davis
Fred Wallace
Josephine Wallace
Brenda Wallace
Douglas Rutherford
Lynn Tate
Jerry Wallace
Joseph Conley Sr.
Cora Fullwood Conley
Maggie Johnson
John Wallace Sr.
Paul Williams Sr.
Estella Williams
Christine Boney
Joseph Boney
Linda Boney
Lucy Angel
Dorothy Caroll
Jim Moore
Shon McGee
Thomas Moore
Jessie Arney
Jessy Arney
Tipton Arney
Randy Leatherman