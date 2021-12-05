 Skip to main content
Group to honor loved ones with memorial tree lighting
Glen Alpine Women’s Club

Group to honor loved ones with memorial tree lighting

Remembering and honoring loved ones

The Glen Alpine Women’s Club holds a previous Memorial Tree lighting ceremony.

 Lee Blann, The News Herald

The Glen Alpine Women’s Club will hold its annual memorial tree lighting at 4 p.m. today next to the bandstand in the heart of downtown Glen Alpine. The event will include the reading of memorial names and the lighting of the tree.

The 2020 Memorial Tree names are:

In honor of:

Rosa Rutherford

Vera Corpening

Sandra Cross

Mikki Oraene

Myia Caldwell

Zelma Jackson

Nancy Moore

Mayme Caldwell

In memory of:

Johnny Rutherford Sr.

Gina Rutherford

Laura Caldwell

Ernest Caldwell

Thomas Corpening

Phifer Corpening

Ivory Corpening

Irene Caldwell Moore

June McClellan

Ruth Smith Clark

Bud Clark

Shirley Cook

Charles Cook

Roy Denton

Sue Denton

Joann McClellan

Paul Harbinson

Robbie Avery

Napoleon Avery Sr.

Moses Harbinson

Annie Avery

Raymond Harbinson

Nannie Mae Avery

Annette Moore

Tom Moore

Terry Moore

John Lee Rutherford

Jackie Pearl Rutherford

Maude Hemphill Rutherford

Tom Rutherford

Lucille Fullwood

Lewis Fullwood

George Rakestraw

Kay Rakestraw

Bob Benfield

Christine Abernathy

Nelson Abernathy

Lennis Abernathy

Paul Benfield

Nina Melton

Brian Adams

Terry Campbell

Joyce March Surratt

Florence March

Amanda March

Rufus March

Everette March

Agnes Rankin

Rosa Corpening

Mollie Shade

Celia McElrath

Libby Hardy

Clifford Smith Sr.

Josephine Smith

Mary Surratt

Luberta Lamberth

John Lamberth

Mamie Brewer

Christine Bettis

Hattie Thomas

Verona Thomas

Charles Surratt

Harold Oneil

Glenn Booker

Sally Booker

Bessie Hudgins

Hubert Hudgins

Kay Estes

Maxine Rutherford

William Rutherford

Bobby Gene Rutherford

Betty Kincaid

James Otis Kincaid

Mary Caldwell

Hattie Corpening

Annie J Caldwell

Annie Brewer

Kathy Mattox

Lorraine Abdullah

Lucille Rutherford

Ruth Rutherford

Florence Johnson

Alfred Crisp Sr.

Alice Crisp

Fredrica McElrath Shade

Mary Juanita Crisp Avery

James Phillip Avery

Donna Jean Francis Bristol

Otis Franklin Francis

William A. Crisp

Vera Crisp

Vera Duboyd

Ola Mae Cuthbertson

Jefferson Cuthbertson

Alvin Carpenter

Odia Carpenter

Vera Rice

Alvin Carpenter Jr

Josephine Carpenter

Columbus Carpenter Jr

Lawrence Carpenter

Pansy Carpenter

Wanetta Carpenter

Pamela Carpenter

Vera Rice

Cordossius Rice

Easter Patton

Parona Evans

Daniel Evans

Allen Garrison

Troy Shade

Ann Shade McClain

James McClain

Andre Cornwell

Romel Beatty

Dorothy Lytle

Wilbur Harris

Joan Harris

Lance Harris

Patsy H Michaux

Eric K. Jones

Daniel Chapman

Thomax Michaux

Ona Mae Hice

Ralph Hice

Keith Rutherford

Ila Williams

Essie Crisp

Laura Ann Crisp

Keith Crisp

Louise March

Johnny March

Joyce March

James “Shay” Francis

Troy Francis

Jesse Francis Sr.

Katie Thomas Francis

Jesse Francis Jr.

Annie Francis

Winford Corpening Sr.

Annie E. Corpening

Richard Caldwell

Randall Caldwell

Christine Houpe

Keith Rutherford

Charles Carter

Novellia March

Tootie Tate

John Pinson

Pearline Pinson

Herman Pinson

Maggie Lee Pinson

Datcher Pinson

Raphael Caldwell

Rachael McElrath

William McElrath

Elizabeth McElrath

Johnson Tate Sr.

Ethel Tate

Ola Corpening

Barbara Rose

Margaret Deck

Charles Davis

Irene Hamilton Davis

Fred Wallace

Josephine Wallace

Brenda Wallace

Douglas Rutherford

Lynn Tate

Jerry Wallace

Joseph Conley Sr.

Cora Fullwood Conley

Maggie Johnson

John Wallace Sr.

Paul Williams Sr.

Estella Williams

Christine Boney

Joseph Boney

Linda Boney

Lucy Angel

Dorothy Caroll

Jim Moore

Shon McGee

Thomas Moore

Jessie Arney

Jessy Arney

Tipton Arney

Randy Leatherman

Tags

