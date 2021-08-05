Group to host educational events

HICKORY – The League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley is continuing an educational series on legislative district lines they launched in July, “Learn About Lines.” As the North Carolina General Assembly prepares to gather and make decisions based on new census data, how fairly they draw lines will affect citizens for a decade.
The LWVCV has used the city limits of Hickory and an area of Catawba County as an example of how, since 2019, US Congressional Districts 5 and 10 divide neighborhoods, the city and the county. During “Walk the Line,” Leaguers placed door hangers in the affected areas of Northview Middle and St. Stephens High School communities. “Drive the Line” allowed citizens to discover for themselves where the full district line runs in the area. Those directions are still available on the League’s website at lwvcv.org.
The next two “Learn About Lines” events will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16 and Monday, Sept. 13 at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library in Hickory. Speakers will discuss the issue from a variety of perspectives and answer attendees’ questions.
Four fair district leaders will be in Hickory Aug. 16 to educate and explain the importance of this General Assembly’s work. Participants will include Phyllis Demko, a LWVNC state board member; Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the North Carolina NAACP (and former Hickory resident); Sailor Jones, director of communications for the Southern Coalition for Social Justice; and Tyler Daye, redistricting community engagement specialist at Common Cause NC.
Judge Robert Orr will speak at the event on Sept. 13. A retired former North Carolina Supreme Court justice, he will cover this timely topic both from an historical perspective and the role the North Carolina constitution plays in redistricting.
The seminars are free and open to the public. Because of limited seating, attendees are asked to register in advance at lwvcv.org for the Aug. 16 event. If there is merit, the event may be live- streamed on Facebook @LeagueofWomenVotersofCatawbaValley and on the website. Any state and local mandates involving masks will be followed.
This citizen awareness is a service of the league, a non-partisan organization that promotes education about and participation in voting.