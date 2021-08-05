Group to host educational events

HICKORY – The League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley is continuing an educational series on legislative district lines they launched in July, “Learn About Lines.” As the North Carolina General Assembly prepares to gather and make decisions based on new census data, how fairly they draw lines will affect citizens for a decade.

The LWVCV has used the city limits of Hickory and an area of Catawba County as an example of how, since 2019, US Congressional Districts 5 and 10 divide neighborhoods, the city and the county. During “Walk the Line,” Leaguers placed door hangers in the affected areas of Northview Middle and St. Stephens High School communities. “Drive the Line” allowed citizens to discover for themselves where the full district line runs in the area. Those directions are still available on the League’s website at lwvcv.org.

The next two “Learn About Lines” events will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16 and Monday, Sept. 13 at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library in Hickory. Speakers will discuss the issue from a variety of perspectives and answer attendees’ questions.