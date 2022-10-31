Group to nail down outdoor tourist economy

Hiking the great outdoors is something people come to Burke County to do and leaders here say that brings a lot of money to the area.

And they hope to nail down just how big it is to economic development in the county.

A group of leaders from Burke County Tourism Development Authority, Foothills Conservancy of NC, Appalachian State University, Lake James State Park, Pisgah National Forest and the National Park Service, along with N.C. Rep. Hugh Blackwell, gathered at the Morganton Community House on Monday, Oct. 24 to discuss the Building Outdoor Communities Program.

Brad Speigel, Building Outdoor Communities program specialist, said they received an Appalachian Regional Commission power grant to study how outdoor recreation fuels economic development in 21 counties in western North Carolina. Over the next two years, the program will analyze the outdoor economy and community as a whole, he said.

The program kicked off in September in Boone. Burke was one of 25 entities to participate at the kickoff who hope to learn from each other and develop a toolkit for outdoor recreation.

Burke is in one of the accelerated counties so they are actually in a seven-month work period process right now, Speigel said.

“Right now, we have seven months to really focus deeply on specific projects in Burke County,” Speigel said.

Speigel said the work will include data collection, analysis and storytelling to determine economic impact for specific projects in Burke County.

Ed Phillips, executive director of Burke County Tourism Development Authority, said there is a task force that was put together in Burke County for the project.

He said the five-person task force will coordinate and gather the data about users coming to Burke County and interacting outdoors. There will be an economic impact toolkit that Appalachian State University and West Virginia University are working on together that will accurately measure the impact of outdoor recreation, he said.

He said they already have an inventory of 74 trails in Burke County that have been identified by name, length and difficulty of the trail.

“The outdoors during the pandemic became a place of solitude and rest and safe recreation,” Phillips said.

He said the data they have gotten so far tells them the Charlotte region is the county’s No. 1 feeder market to Burke County, followed by the Greenville/Spartanburg, Raleigh/Durham and Winston-Salem/Greensboro markets, but the county also is seeing folks from Nashville, Tennessee, and even Buncombe County.

Phillips said the task force also is working with a company in Utah that will track people coming into Burke County and it will gather data about how much people spend and what region in the county they visit.

Phillips said they also are conducting a gap analysis that looks at the current and future state of outdoor recreation in Burke County: Where it is currently, where it has grown and identifying gaps to get where they want to be and what the factors and remedies are to get to where they want to be.

He said the task force also is working with Rutherford, McDowell, Wilkes and Mitchell counties and will share knowledge with them about the data they are collecting, and get a regional perspective from every county on outdoor recreation.

Phillips said there will be a final report that will come out with strategic recommendations and pathways to implement ideas for the county’s future. He said he hopes to have some concrete information to share from the project by late spring or summer.