Group to share history of local African American churches

The Burke County branch of the Burke County NAACP will present a special video highlighting the many historic African American churches in Burke County in honor of Black History Month.

The video, called “Lest We Forget — Our Story, Our Song — A Celebration of Faith,” will take an in-depth look at the history of the churches, according to Ruth Roseboro, community outreach liaison for the organization. The program will air starting Saturday on Channel 2 on Compas Cable.

“There are 35 African American churches in Burke County, and we’re starting with the ones from the 1800s and doing a story on them,” Roseboro said. “It will be about 45 minutes to an hour long. Then we will pick up and do the rest of them. (We will) try to do two a month until we finish with them.”

The presentation is sponsored by the Burke County NAACP, Compas Cable, the Burke Arts Council and the North Carolina Arts Council.

For more information, visit the “Burke Co. Branch NAACP” page on Facebook.