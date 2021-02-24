Group to stream play set in Civil Rights era

The Burke County branch of the NAACP will celebrate Black History Month virtually this year with a presentation of a play featuring a challenging time during the civil rights movement in America.
The group will stream “Freedom Summer,” a play performed by the North Carolina Black Repertory Company of Winston Salem, from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, said Ruth Roseboro, community outreach liaison for the Burke County NAACP.
“’Freedom Summer’ is set against the backdrop of the 1964 Mississippi Voting Rights Project, which saw more than 1,000 out-of-state volunteers work side by side with Mississippians to register African American voters in the state,” Roseboro said. “These honorable intentions were met with hateful and violent acts, the most heinous on record being the killing of James Chaney (a CORE activist), Andrew Goodman (a summer volunteer) and Michael Schwerner (a CORE organizer). It's a piece of history that is eerily relevant today. What's more disturbing is that it's a piece of history that is forgotten or unknown by far too many.”
The play features a woman named Nora, who is described as light-skinned and “starts a new life ‘passing’ as a white woman, while her darker-skinned sister, Carrie, travels to the Deep South to register Blacks to vote. When the murders take place, the sisters question “the price of civil rights, Black identity and what it means to be free."
“The play will not depict actual scenes of violence; however, it will allude to the fact of violence, therefore, parental guidance is suggested for discussion purposes,” Roseboro said. “That being said, it is suitable for elementary (school students) through adults.”
She encouraged people to tune in and learn more about the struggle of African Americans to gain the right to vote in the U.S.
“Our hope is to once again ‘shine a light’ on an almost forgotten history, especially in today's climate of voter suppression that appears to be running rampant again within our southern states,” Roseboro said. “The Supreme Court in 2013 took the bite out of the Voting Rights Act with its protections for people of color, allowing some state legislators to roll back the clock on people of color’s right to vote. If you don't know your history, you are in danger of repeating it!”
The streaming of “Freedom Summer” is sponsored by the N.C. Arts Council, the Burke Arts Council and the city of Morganton. The Burke County NAACP hopes to have a public discussion of the play at a later date.
To watch, visit bit.ly/3dK34xB and when prompted, enter the code 386ADE841FABCB82.
For information, visit the “Burke Co. Branch NAACP” page on Facebook.
