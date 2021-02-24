Group to stream play set in Civil Rights era

“The play will not depict actual scenes of violence; however, it will allude to the fact of violence, therefore, parental guidance is suggested for discussion purposes,” Roseboro said. “That being said, it is suitable for elementary (school students) through adults.”

She encouraged people to tune in and learn more about the struggle of African Americans to gain the right to vote in the U.S.

“Our hope is to once again ‘shine a light’ on an almost forgotten history, especially in today's climate of voter suppression that appears to be running rampant again within our southern states,” Roseboro said. “The Supreme Court in 2013 took the bite out of the Voting Rights Act with its protections for people of color, allowing some state legislators to roll back the clock on people of color’s right to vote. If you don't know your history, you are in danger of repeating it!”

The streaming of “Freedom Summer” is sponsored by the N.C. Arts Council, the Burke Arts Council and the city of Morganton. The Burke County NAACP hopes to have a public discussion of the play at a later date.

To watch, visit bit.ly/3dK34xB and when prompted, enter the code 386ADE841FABCB82.

For information, visit the “Burke Co. Branch NAACP” page on Facebook.

