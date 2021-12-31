Group works to meet needs of others in Burke County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Caldwell said the group also gave out 50 gift cards for free meals at Burger King and McDonalds. He said it felt good to know that people in need were able to use those gift cards to get a hot meal.

“I checked back with the lady at Burger King and she stated that they did come in,” Caldwell said. “Some of them came in to eat breakfast and she told her employees to leave them alone and let them come in and eat.”

According to Caldwell, giving back to the homeless is only a small part of what The Brotherhood has done for the community over the past three years.

“We have a food bank over in Lenoir, we help him out keeping his food bank going,” Caldwell said. “There’s a man whose house burnt up, so we went in and planted fresh grass for him.”

In addition to these projects, the organization has hosted a drive-thru candy giveaway for children on Halloween at the Oak Hill Football field and several fish fry fundraiser events to help support their work.

Caldwell said one of the group’s goals is to bring people together from across racial and denominational lines. For this reason, he has intentionally avoided connecting the group to any single church or denomination.