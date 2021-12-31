Group works to meet needs of others in Burke County

When Derrick Caldwell met with three friends for breakfast one morning in late 2018, he didn’t imagine it would be the beginning of a movement. As they ate and caught up, one of the men in the group suggested a monthly morning breakfast meet-up should become part of their regular schedule. Before long, the men decided they should do more than just share a meal once a month. That morning, the four men committed to begin doing something to making a difference in the community.
Born out of those early breakfast meetings in 2018, The Brotherhood is an inter-denominational, intergenerational group of men in Burke County dedicated to working together to serve their community and give back to those in need. According to Caldwell, The Brotherhood’s ranks have swelled to 41 men from several churches across Burke County. Caldwell now serves as the group’s president alongside Vice President Brian Corpening, Treasurer Brian Conley, Secretary Travis Logan and Sergeant at Arms Terry Connelly. Ismail Berry, Theo Wright, Chris Chapman and Russell Corpening make up the group’s planning committee.
Monthly breakfast meetings at Lake James Fire Department are still the social heart of the group, but The Brotherhood does much more than eat together. Throughout the year, group members regularly come together to complete service projects and fundraising campaigns across Burke and Caldwell counties.
On Dec. 4 approximately 20 members of The Brotherhood gathered in the Burke United Christian Ministries parking lot on West Union Street for a homeless giveback event. While two men cooked hot dogs on the grill they’d set up in the middle of the parking lot, a few others stood at a table serving the hot dogs with bags of chips, drinks and homemade chili.
Several feet away, by the picnic shelter on the lower end of the parking lot, about a half dozen homeless people sifted through supplies that had been laid out for them by members of The Brotherhood. From tarps, coats and shoes to bags filled with socks, toothpaste and other necessities, there was plenty for everyone who came.
“We’re out here just trying to make a difference in Burke County,” Caldwell added. “There’s nothing around here for homeless people, and we’re just trying to let them know that they haven’t been forgotten about.”
According to Caldwell, the Dec. 4 event was the third Homeless Giveback they have hosted this year. Caldwell said this event looked slightly different from previous events since Burke United Christian Ministries allowed them to use their parking lot.
“Before, we tried to go to all the homeless sites in Burke County,” he explained. “This is the first time we’ve had food, but before we gave out blankets, tents and bags full of supplies.”
Caldwell said the group also gave out 50 gift cards for free meals at Burger King and McDonalds. He said it felt good to know that people in need were able to use those gift cards to get a hot meal.
“I checked back with the lady at Burger King and she stated that they did come in,” Caldwell said. “Some of them came in to eat breakfast and she told her employees to leave them alone and let them come in and eat.”
According to Caldwell, giving back to the homeless is only a small part of what The Brotherhood has done for the community over the past three years.
“We have a food bank over in Lenoir, we help him out keeping his food bank going,” Caldwell said. “There’s a man whose house burnt up, so we went in and planted fresh grass for him.”
In addition to these projects, the organization has hosted a drive-thru candy giveaway for children on Halloween at the Oak Hill Football field and several fish fry fundraiser events to help support their work.
Caldwell said one of the group’s goals is to bring people together from across racial and denominational lines. For this reason, he has intentionally avoided connecting the group to any single church or denomination.
“We’re not connected to any particular church or anything,” he said. “Everybody goes to different churches here in Morganton.”
Still, this does not mean that faith isn’t a key element to The Brotherhood’s work and success. Caldwell said that most group members are committed church members and even counts the Rev. Anthony Radcliff, the Senior Pastor of Willow Tree AME Church among its members. Additionally, Caldwell said that several local churches have been very supportive of their work, allowing them to host fundraising events and helping get the word out to the community about the work they are doing.
He is committed to continuing to foster this cooperative spirit both within The Brotherhood and in the larger community through the work they are doing.
“We’re just trying to help our community come together. We want to let everybody know that here in Burke County we’re together,” Caldwell added.