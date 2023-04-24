HENDERSONVILLE -- Environmental education integrates the natural world and meaningful outdoor experiences using evidence-driven, research-backed methods to develop students’ knowledge of concepts we all need to understand: how natural systems work, how to interact responsibly with our environment, and how we can protect natural resources for future generations. Environmental educators are using gardens, nature centers, creeks, and other sites across North Carolina to help learners of all ages to be healthier, happier, smarter, and better stewards of the environment.

“Environmental education is just as important for people as it is for the planet,” said Lauren Pyle, executive director of the Environmental Educators of North Carolina. “Most of the groups providing environmental education in our state are small organizations that dream of reaching more people. They need to grow so that all students in our state can reap the benefits.”

Learners of all ages, from infancy through adulthood, can benefit from the connection to and understanding of our environments that comes from environmental education. Implementing environmental education into every school day can build the foundation for lifelong engagement.

This spring, the Environmental Educators of North Carolina are asking you to join us in supporting our community of environmental education programs across the state. Through the Let’s Grow Together campaign, we’re working to raise funds and draw attention to some amazing organizations who are working to make North Carolina - and its environment - a better place.

Our partners for this spring initiative include The Agape Center for Environmental Education in Fuquay-Varina, the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina in Morganton, Longleaf Learning Collective in Raleigh, Wilkes County Soil and Water Conservation District in Wilkesboro, Wonder Connection in Raleigh, Woodland Discovery in Cornelius, and Woods Charter School in Chapel Hill.

Learn more and support these organizations and their environmental education work at www.mightycause.com/team/GrowTogether, or find your local environmental education center and plan a visit, attend a program, or make a gift to help grow their work.

The Environmental Educators of North Carolina grew from the desire of environmental educators across North Carolina to meet and share their experiences, aspirations, and tools. Since its inception in 1990, EENC has grown into something much greater. Our organization represents a network of outstanding environmental educators, individuals, and organizations who work together to accomplish our core mission: to build connections, provide professional development, and promote excellence in environmental education.

For more information about EENC and these awards, visit www.eenc.org.