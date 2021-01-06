 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Groups meet to discuss trail
0 comments

Groups meet to discuss trail

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Catawba River Trail Rhodhiss meeting photo

Pictured are Cayce Brennan with Duke Energy lake services; Scott Jolley and Christy Churchill with Duke Energy recreation planning; Justice; NC Rep. Hugh Blackwell (R-86); and Tim Keller and Nick Shaver with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. Not pictured is Beth Heile.

 Photo submitted by Beth Heile

The town of Rhodhiss is working to make its section of the Catawba River Trail official.

Rhodhiss Town Manager Rick Justice met with two parties involved with the property at the Rhodhiss Boat Access on Weaver Lane. Duke Energy owns the property, and the Commission maintains it. Duke Energy has to file an application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission regarding the trail. The groups discussed the possibilities of including a picnic shelter and tent camping in addition to a parking area separate from boat parking. Once FERC approves, trail building can begin.

The 20-mile Catawba River Trail will run between the Rocky Ford Access of the Catawba Greenway and the Hickory Regional Airport. Blackwell initiated the idea of the trail as a way to bring economic development opportunities through outdoor recreation to towns in eastern Burke County. He and trail advocate, Beth Heile, have spent the last seven months visiting municipalities and landowners to finalize the corridor, with the help of the Western Piedmont Council of Governments.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert