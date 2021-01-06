Groups meet to discuss trail

The town of Rhodhiss is working to make its section of the Catawba River Trail official.

Rhodhiss Town Manager Rick Justice met with two parties involved with the property at the Rhodhiss Boat Access on Weaver Lane. Duke Energy owns the property, and the Commission maintains it. Duke Energy has to file an application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission regarding the trail. The groups discussed the possibilities of including a picnic shelter and tent camping in addition to a parking area separate from boat parking. Once FERC approves, trail building can begin.

The 20-mile Catawba River Trail will run between the Rocky Ford Access of the Catawba Greenway and the Hickory Regional Airport. Blackwell initiated the idea of the trail as a way to bring economic development opportunities through outdoor recreation to towns in eastern Burke County. He and trail advocate, Beth Heile, have spent the last seven months visiting municipalities and landowners to finalize the corridor, with the help of the Western Piedmont Council of Governments.