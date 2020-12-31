Groups meeting needs in community spend the year adjusting, overcoming obstacles

“We are doing the best we can with the circumstances that face us all, and we remain grateful because it could always be much worse,” Horton said. “One of our greatest challenges has been keeping volunteers since many of the things that happen here are volunteer-driven. Volunteers and community support has always been how we keep expenses down. We need to be safe for staff, volunteers and clients. Many of our volunteers are at great risk for COVID-19. It has been difficult to meet all the needs that we are presented with, especially when they are beyond food. So many people have been out of work and have come to us for financial assistance. We have been blessed with local community donors and grantors that have made it possible for us to keep doing what we do.”