Groups meeting needs in community spend the year adjusting, overcoming obstacles

Issues like hunger and homelessness are tough to alleviate under normal circumstances. Local nonprofit organizations whose mission is to help people in need had to stretch their capabilities to the limit and adjust from day to day as the coronavirus pandemic and state restrictions hit Burke County. Some of them have shared their tales of perseverance:
Burke United Christian Ministries
Alice Horton took on the role of executive director at Burke United Christian Ministries last December, having no idea of the unprecedented challenges she and her staff would face during the coronavirus pandemic.
During the statewide lockdown, BUCM was forced to close its soup kitchen to clients and hire a cook to prepare to-go meals for them, about 200 per day, since it was deemed unsafe to have volunteers onsite at the time, according to a previous News Herald article. Funds for the cook’s salary were provided by a grant from the Community Foundation of Burke County. BUCM also received a grant from the COVID-19 Community Emergency Response Fund, created by a group of local charitable organizations.
Showers for the homeless had to be limited. BUCM set up port-a-potties in its parking lot for homeless individuals to use.
The ministry had to temporarily close its “Saved for You” clothing store, cutting off a significant source of revenue but gained a new source with the opening of its “Elves Workshop” Christmas store this fall.
BUCM and Burke Charitable Properties, the nonprofit organization that owns the Burke Mission Station, reorganized client check-in procedures to allow for social distancing and taking temperatures. Many organizations donated supplies such as masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning products, to help keep people safe.
Horton thanked God that the community has continued to generously donate to the ministry during the pandemic. She shared how things stand at BUCM now.
“We are doing the best we can with the circumstances that face us all, and we remain grateful because it could always be much worse,” Horton said. “One of our greatest challenges has been keeping volunteers since many of the things that happen here are volunteer-driven. Volunteers and community support has always been how we keep expenses down. We need to be safe for staff, volunteers and clients. Many of our volunteers are at great risk for COVID-19. It has been difficult to meet all the needs that we are presented with, especially when they are beyond food. So many people have been out of work and have come to us for financial assistance. We have been blessed with local community donors and grantors that have made it possible for us to keep doing what we do.”
She shared her hope for BUCM moving into next year.
“We would like to see people begin to get vaccinations as they become available and be able to move forward,” Horton said. “So many people are hurting, and we would like to focus on how we can help our neighbors who were already struggling before the pandemic. We plan to continue to spread Christ’s love in the New Year.”
She shared ways people can partner with BUCM during this difficult time.
“Please don't forget your fellow man after the holidays,” Horton said. “We all need each other 365 days a year. Donate food, sign up to volunteer, make a donation or donate a warm coat or food.”
East Burke Christian Ministries
When the coronavirus pandemic began impacting the area, East Burke Christian Ministries had to close its facility and was not set up to provide drive-thru service to distribute food, according to a previous News Herald article. Staff at EBCM put together boxes of food for clients and put them outside for pick up. Clothing assistance had to be suspended.
“Since our building is so small, there is no way to be social distancing inside,” said Carolyn Yoder, executive director of EBCM. “We give the families the box, also a bag of bread and produce, until we run out. The pandemic has given us a challenge in figuring out how to help the families in their time of need. It is not as convenient having the client at a distance, almost being afraid to touch and get close to them, but most of the clients have been very cooperative and understand this is our way of trying to protect them.”
Yoder focused on the positive as she reflected on this past year.
“Donations are good,” she said. “There have been several donations given because of the pandemic. Churches in our area are open at different levels, but they are still supporting East Burke Christian Ministries. With the help of our volunteers, we have had a pretty good year with all things considered. We have just had to bend a little to get the job done. We have been blessed.”
She looks forward to the time when EBCM staff may minister to their clients on a deeper level.
“We are really ready to be able to talk to and reach out to our clients,” Yoder said. “Sometimes they just need to talk, to cry or even get a hug, and we really can't get that close and personal at this time. We hope 2021 will get us back to that closeness.”
She encouraged people in the community to support EBCM.
“We still need food and money donations,” Yoder said. “That is our biggest need at this time. Some of our clients got behind on power and rent during this pandemic, and now that it is cold, more are needing kerosene for heat.”
The ministry is approaching nearly four decades of helping people in need in eastern Burke County.
“We want to thank the community for their continued support of East Burke Christian Ministries for the last 39 years, come March 2021,” Yoder said. “We could not have opened our doors without their help for all these years. With their help, we have assisted a lot of families in their time of need.”
The Outreach Center
The Outreach Center reported in a previous News Herald article that it has seen a significant increase in the number of clients coming to its food distributions, which it had to transition to a drive-thru service. Bianca Moses, director of community relations for The Outreach Center, said since TOC became part of the USDA food program, it has distributed food weekly. Its WOW (Wishes, Opportunities and Wonder) program, which provides music classes and other educational opportunities to area children in need, had to switch to mostly online instruction. The ministry had to temporarily close its thrift store and home appliance store and cancel fundraisers, cutting off much of its revenue.
Still, TOC found ways to serve the community. In March, the ministry received a donation of 1,200 masks from the Asheville Buncombe Institute for Parity Achievement to distribute to underserved populations. In May, TOC filled and donated 100 snack bags to Burke County Public Schools students. In June, the organization partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank to hold an additional three-day food distribution that month. A grant the center received from the COVID-19 Community Emergency Response Fund also helped to supply food. September saw the completion of an outdoor education center on the TOC property to accommodate students in the WOW program. Case Farms teamed up with the ministry in November, providing 700 chickens for its Thanksgiving food distribution.
Moses described what she has seen this year.
“For so many people, this is the first time they’ve ever had to ask for help with food,” Moses said. “Many of them really struggled with that idea. There is a great deal of anxiety about the future and when this will all end. Conversely, the human spirit demonstrated every week is amazing! We have people picking up and distributing for their elderly neighbors, their parents, family who are sick with COVID, etc. People have been so thankful for this help. The food is incredible: meat, fresh produce, eggs, milk. It has helped so many people.”
She thanked the community for its continued generosity to The Outreach Center.
“Many of our donors have seen the great need and have really stepped in to help us,” Moses said. “We’ve also had many new donors who have also seen the need and given so generously. We are so incredibly thankful to everyone who believes in us and invests in us. We couldn’t continue to serve in this capacity without all of the love and support from our community.”
She has found some bright lights in this dark time.
“We walk in faith, knowing that we are right where we need to be right now,” Moses said. “We struggle financially like everyone else, but we have been able to keep our doors open, lights on, provide food for so many people and work with over 80 children a week in our WOW children’s program. We feel that COVID has provided an opportunity for us to help so many people, and we are so thankful for that.”
She hopes the end of the pandemic will be the beginning of a season of growth for the center.
“We hope to create a strong tutoring program for children who have fallen behind because of the academic challenges this past year,” Moses said. “We are currently speaking with Western Piedmont (Community College) to create a collaborative program. We hope to continue serving the community through hunger relief. And we hope to grow our WOW program to provide more opportunities for underserved children in Burke County.
“We are all forward-thinking and always desire to serve as many needs as possible through community partnerships and programs that support our mission statement of empowering children and their families to break the cycle of generational poverty.”
She encouraged people to adopt a “village mentality” to help meet needs in the area.
“I think we all need to work together with lots of love and compassion to respond to the challenges that are in our midst,” Moses said. “We can accomplish a lot more together than we can individually. We are always looking for volunteers, and if anyone would like to donate, they could do so at www.theoutreachcenter.org.”
House of Refuge
Wade Ogle, executive director of the House of Refuge, a men’s homeless shelter in Morganton, said the board of directors for the shelter limited access to the facility to its existing clients from March through October so they could follow social distancing protocols.
“Those men in the shelter were not required to leave each day,” Ogle said. “Additionally, temperature checks and symptom questions were asked at evening check-in. We have a capacity of 14 beds. Being unable to accept anyone new left us at 50% capacity.”
He shared how he has seen the pandemic negatively impacting the homeless.
“Many of the services our clients depend on are operating at reduced levels or are closed,” Ogle said. “Our clients have difficulty getting both physical and mental health care. They also experience difficulty in obtaining job placement services.”
He discovered that the pandemic has made the homeless less likely to seek shelter.
“In October, we begin accepting new clients,” Ogle said. “However, only two men took advantage of our services. When I talk to homeless men in various camps in the community, it appears they feel safer from the virus in an outdoor setting than they do in a congregate living setting, such as the shelter. This seems to be true even as temperatures drop below freezing.”
Shelter staff members are doing what they can to work around that belief.
“The biggest challenge for The House of Refuge this year has been keeping our clients well and safe while struggling to effectively serve the entire homeless population,” Ogle said. “We are concerned some of the homeless will not be comfortable in the shelter for fear of the virus. The coming winter may prove to be a difficult time for those in camps. We are attempting to contact as many of the homeless as possible, letting them know that if they are uncomfortable in a shelter, we are willing to provide them with food, blankets and any other supplies they might need.”
Donations to the ministry are down as people struggle financially in the pandemic economy. Fundraisers for The House of Refuge have had to be canceled.
“However, several agencies have offered additional grants during this time,” Ogle said. “Through COVID-19 grants from the city of Morganton, United Way and Gateway Wellness Foundation, we are able to make upgrades to the facility, as well as supplement our operating expense.”
He is optimistic about the new year.
“It is our hope, with the coming of vaccines in the next year, that we can return to full capacity and continue to offer homeless men in our community a safe, clean and stable option to the streets,” Ogle said. “I don't know if we will ever return to the normal we knew in 2019, but we hope we can continue to adapt to a ‘new normal.’”
He thanked the community for its continued support of the House of Refuge.
“Many area churches support our ministry,” Ogle said. “We appreciate that continued support. We also covet the prayers of the community. Donations of any kind would be greatly appreciated. Finally, I'd like the community to know they are welcome at the shelter any time during the day. We would love for folks to come by and tour our facility.”
The Meeting Place Mission
The Meeting Place Mission homeless shelter implemented enhanced sanitation and hygiene practices during the pandemic, according to a previous News Herald article. Staff members socially distanced themselves from clients as much as possible and set aside quarantine areas for clients exhibiting symptoms. A grant from the COVID-19 Community Emergency Response Fund allowed the shelter to offer extended hours to those who needed to quarantine.
Charlotte Eidson became the new executive director of MPM in September and described what things have been like there.
“Our shelter remained open 24/7 during the worst days, with monitored group walks during the day just to help people stay positive,” Eidson said. “As restrictions lifted, we were able to modify our policies, though we have remained vigilant throughout, with procedures, cleaning, PPE and the processes we use with our clients. With the recent increase in the county of positive cases, we have, of course, limited access to our homes. Unfortunately, now, we have a ‘no visitors’ policy, and donations have to be carefully planned.”
She has seen firsthand the devastating effects of COVID-19 on the homeless and those in need.
“Our clients, like many other people, are definitely concerned with the virus and its spread,” Eidson said. “They are certainly more at risk because of their living circumstances and their lack of regular health care. Our client population has grown during the pandemic, as more people seem to have lost housing regardless of state and federal moratoriums on eviction. Housing in our area is at a premium, and affordable housing is pretty much invisible. We have more people with fewer places to live. That puts a strain on all our programs, as well as collaborating organizations.”
She said her greatest challenge since becoming executive director has been to keep funding going for MPM.
“Normally, we have community fundraisers, but of course this year, we have had to cancel every single event,” Eidson said. “Donations have been off somewhat as well. I think that has to do with concern over job loss, and the fact we have many small businesses that are great supporters. However, when your business has to close or seriously reduce hours and services, there is no spare money to help support nonprofits. We do live in a strong and resilient community though, and people help when they can. The Community Foundation of Burke County has been very proactive with monetary assistance with monthly or bi-monthly grant opportunities specific to COVID-19.”
Working with volunteers has been an issue as well.
“At any given time in our community, there are people concerned with one another and are willing to help out,” Eidson said. “This year has made that so difficult. Volunteerism has been put on hold for many organizations, especially those with at-risk populations. Many community volunteers are also at high risk because of age and health issues.”
Still, there are many ways people can help the Meeting Place Mission.
“I think the most important thing we can do is to keep our community and its needs close to our hearts and constantly in our minds,” Eidson said. “One of the reasons we have such a wonderful place to live is that our foundation for responsibility runs deep.
“I was downtown today running an errand and four people stopped to ask me how The Meeting Place Mission was doing: how were our families set for Christmas and did we remember that she had furniture stored for when our client was ready to move. One sweet gentleman handed me $20. Those are the things that make our community outstanding. We know who each other are, and that holds meaning. As we navigate this crisis, we know our community cares.”
Despite the hardships, the ministry has seen some successes this year.
“We housed more than 30 people in permanent homes (and) they are all still housed,” Eidson said. “We have started a new program (and) its first ‘class’ of three graduated two people from homelessness to homed.”
She said the Point-in-Time count of the homeless on Jan. 27 will be a good reminder to people to do what they can to help end homelessness.
“If I may be so bold, I ask that you resolve in the New Year to keep our neighbors experiencing homelessness top of mind throughout the year,” Eidson said “Let 2021 be the year when we all decide to no longer accept homelessness as a daily reality, but as something for the history books.”
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.