Groups to mark holiday with festival

The Burke County Branch of the NAACP, in partnership with the Human Relations Commission of the city of Morganton and the Burke Arts Council will acknowledge and celebrate the National Holiday Juneteenth with a festival that will take place from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, at CoMMA, located at 401 S. College St. in Morganton.

The acknowledgement started with the Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson signing a Proclamation for the observance of Juneteenth at a city council meeting on June 7.

Juneteenth is a national holiday celebrated in 47 states to date. The significance of Juneteenth symbolizes the date in which 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, on June 19, 1865, the slaves in Galveston, Texas, received word that they were free. Since that time, it has been celebrated across the United States as “Freedom Day” Juneteenth.

“The festival promises to be a fun time for all citizens with entertainment, food and ethnic wares to purchase,” said Ruth Roseboro, community outreach liaison for the Burke County NAACP. “It will also be an educational event. Everyone is invited.”

She said that area churches will ring their bells at noon on Saturday, June 19, to signal “Ringing of the Bells for Freedom.”