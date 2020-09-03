Groups to present racial injustice rally

The Human Experience, a social event planning group, and the Olive Hill Community Economic Development Corporation invite the community to join them in standing against racial injustice with a special event Saturday.
The organizations will hold a “Jamii Jam Block Party,” described as a peaceful rally against racial injustice, from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday in front of Gaston Chapel AME Church and Slades Chapel AME Zion Church in downtown Morganton. Gaston Chapel is located at 102 Bouchelle St. and Slades Chapel is located at 307 E. Union St.
The event will include temperature checks and free masks to help keep people safe from coronavirus. People will be issued bracelets to show they have had their temperature taken. Visitors are encouraged to maintain social distancing as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Food will be available to purchase.
“We partnered with OHCEDC in order to raise awareness of social injustices to as many people as possible to help combat racial injustice, and this is our response to the drama that unfolded downtown on the square,” said Roderick Horton, event coordinator.
The drama referred to is an incident that took place on June 27 in which concerned citizens responded to Facebook rumors that protesters were planning to tear down the Confederate monument on the grounds of the old Burke County courthouse and responded by bringing guns to the courthouse square to defend the statue.
The Human Experience and the OHCEDC are taking the opportunity to open up a dialogue about race relations interspersed with fun activities meant to bring people together. The corporation’s vision is “to serve the communities we live, work and play in with value-added services that make a difference with individuals, families and communities,” according to its website, ohcedc.org.
“We will begin with a discussion forum (called) ‘Let's Talk About Race,’ with voter registration booths, and throughout the day we have different events planned, like Name That Jam (song), a talent show and stand-up comedy to end the night,” Horton said.
The talent show will begin at 6:30 p.m., and will award a $300 prize to the winner, according to a flyer advertising the rally. Horton said there are no fees to enter.
He encouraged people to attend the rally and experience the “unity and pleasure of ‘The Human Experience.’”
