Grow beautiful and tasty blueberries

Blueberries are a summer favorite, great for snacking, baking, topping your oatmeal and so much more. This nutritious fruit also adds a bit of brain power to your diet and beauty to your landscape with spring blooms, fall color, and of course tasty and colorful fruit.

Blueberries are one of the most nutritional foods loaded with antioxidants that fight cancer, disease and the effects of aging while helping preserve your eyesight. Boost the benefits by growing your own blueberries. The act of gardening helps strengthen our muscles, increase flexibility, fights stress and boosts our mood.

Do a bit of research to find the best blueberry for your garden and dining pleasure. Planning ahead prepares you for placing your order when you are ready to plant. Anxious gardeners can put their research to work immediately. Blueberry plants are still available from some nurseries for those who are ready to plant now.