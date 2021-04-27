Grow edamame for better health, nutrition

Add a bit of fiber to your garden and diet. Consider growing edamame (edible soybeans) in this year’s garden.

Soybeans help promote overall health reducing the risk of high cholesterol, diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure. Plus, the high fiber in soy helps fight colon and some other cancers.

Edamame is an ancient Asian vegetable and is often eaten right from the pod like peanuts. Edible soybeans are also used for making tofu, tempeh, soy nut snacks and more. In addition to their high fiber content, soybean’s high protein content has made them a popular meat substitute.

Soybeans can be grown in a variety of soils and climate. They tolerate adverse conditions but perform best in warm temperatures, full sun, and moist, well-drained soils. Add organic matter to less-than-ideal soils to improve drainage in heavy clay soils and increase the water holding capacity in sandy and rocky soils.

Try growing one of the edible soybean varieties such as Agate, Chiba Green, Midori Giant, and Envy. These have a better flavor and are more suited to your garden and recipes than field varieties.