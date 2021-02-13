Gun sales, permit applications skyrocket in 2020

Cooper Devinney has been working at Smokefoot Trade & Loan full time since the start of the pandemic, and worked there part-time for years before that.
For the last year, they haven’t been able to keep ammo on the shelves, and in some cases, guns in the cases.
It’s not for lack of trying. When they try to order from their ammo suppliers, there’s not any to be ordered.
“It kind of sucks,” Devinney said. “It’s not just 9mm, it’s hunting rifles, hunting rifle ammo, shotgun ammo.”
The little ammo that is available on the market has skyrocketed in price.
“We don’t have any right now because the last time I checked, one of our ammo suppliers that’s in High Point, North Carolina, a box of 50 rounds from them was going to cost us like $39,” Devinney said. “We used to sell that box for $10.”
Glock 9mm handguns have been a popular choice for many gun-buyers, along with AR-15s, a semi-automatic rifle, Devinney said.
Bobby Craig owns Thin Red Line Firearms, a locally owned and operated gun shop. He said he started noticing supply shortages in February 2020.
“Trying to read the market’s kind of like reading the stock market,” he said. “I took my savings, if you will, and I invested it in ammo and guns at that time, because normally when there’s not a shortage you just kind of buy what you need and just keep a regular stock moving. Around that time, I dumped all the money I had and bought everything I could. So, we were blessed in that we had inventory longer than many stores around us.”
Craig said the distributors still are trying to recover.
“There’s a great shortage in all calibers, even hunting rifles – that’s things you would have never thought of in years gone by,” Craig said. “Now, if we get (a shipment) we’ll put it on the shelf and when customers come in and buy it, you can see them on their phones texting. Within an hour or two hours, once the word’s out that you’ve got a shipment in, it doesn’t last a day.”
Devinney and Craig’s first-hand accounts aren’t the only things alluding to increased gun sales.
In 2020, there were 3,453 handgun purchase permits issued in Burke County, compared to just 2,095 in 2019, according to information from Sheriff Steve Whisenant. Applications more than doubled from the previous year, up to 2,078 applications in 2020 from 1,029 in 2019.
Concealed handgun permits also jumped up to 2,093 in 2020, up from 1,654 concealed carry permits issued in 2019.
That trend hasn’t been limited to Burke County, or even North Carolina.
The trend was noted by tacticalgear.com in a recent study that found gun sales in the United States saw a 60% increase from 2019, with 21.1 million guns sold in 2020. That’s still 34% higher than the record that was set in 2016 when 15.7 million guns were sold, the study said.
Devinney suspected there were a slew of reasons for the rise in gun sales and permit applications.
“Well, I think it was a combination of things,” Devinney said. “It was the pandemic, there was a lot of civil unrest going on … and also, [it was an] election year. We always see a big jump when election years come up … it just happened to line up. It’s kind of unprecedented.”
And a lot of that increase has been with women getting their first guns.
“I’ve seen a big increase in a lot of ladies buying their first gun,” Devinney said. “Even older ladies, 40, 50 years old, and they’ve never bought a gun.”
He thought that current events have been a major contributor to that.
“They see what went on at the Capitol (Jan. 6) ... and they stayed at home and watched that, or they see all these riots everywhere,” he said. “They see anything on the news like that, they think ‘well, I guess it’s time to buy a gun.’ When a couple thousand of them are thinking the same thing, [it’s hard to get a gun].”
Craig, who teaches concealed carry and concealed handgun classes, also said he’s seen more interest in guns from women.
“I’ve been doing these classes a lot of years,” he said. “Years ago, you would get groups of guys, and you didn’t see a lot of ladies. Now, some classes are just about all ladies.”
Craig said the uncertainty of the pandemic and political tensions contributed to people’s anxieties.
“With protests in some of the larger cities, where you would see on the news where maybe someone was blocking roads and possibly taking someone out with their own car, people just really got nervous,” he said. “Then COVID, of course … people got scared. So a lot of people are just in fear of protecting themselves and their family.”
A lot of people have admitted that they didn’t know much about guns when they come into purchase one, Devinney said.
“A lot of them are pretty surprised that they don’t just walk in here, give us some money and we give them a gun,” Devinney said. “You got to jump through some hoops, make sure you’ve never been in trouble or anything. We go by the books. Sometimes people get upset when they can’t just come in here, give us money and leave with a gun.”
To buy a handgun, you have to be 21-years-old and apply for and get approved a handgun purchase permit at the sheriff’s office.
In the past, the turn-around time for those permits has been quick, sometimes only taking two or three days. But lately, Devinney said it’s taken a couple of weeks for those permits to get approved.
Many of the participants in Craig’s classes had never shot a gun before beginning their training.
“Safety and having the knowledge, just the basic fundamentals, is very important,” Craig said. “Guns are very dangerous, unless the person has the knowledge to use them themselves. If you don’t practice with it, you could get hurt with it yourself.”
Not only were guns and ammo in high demand, but safety classes and concealed carry classes were, too, he said. So in demand, in fact, that Craig ended up working on days like Mother’s Day.
“We have more people wanting to do them today than ever before,” Craig said. “(There were) businesses, churches, doctor’s offices, and everybody that you can think of doing them today. Who would have ever really thought of a church group taking a church bus to a gun store on a field trip?”
Safety is the most important piece of the puzzle, he said.
“We don’t endorse any kind of violence, but we do believe all good, law-abiding citizens deserve the right to defend themselves,” Craig said. “But we hope anybody that ever takes our class never truly has to use it.”
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907. Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or 828-432-8941.