Gun sales, permit applications skyrocket in 2020

Cooper Devinney has been working at Smokefoot Trade & Loan full time since the start of the pandemic, and worked there part-time for years before that.

For the last year, they haven’t been able to keep ammo on the shelves, and in some cases, guns in the cases.

It’s not for lack of trying. When they try to order from their ammo suppliers, there’s not any to be ordered.

“It kind of sucks,” Devinney said. “It’s not just 9mm, it’s hunting rifles, hunting rifle ammo, shotgun ammo.”

The little ammo that is available on the market has skyrocketed in price.

“We don’t have any right now because the last time I checked, one of our ammo suppliers that’s in High Point, North Carolina, a box of 50 rounds from them was going to cost us like $39,” Devinney said. “We used to sell that box for $10.”

Glock 9mm handguns have been a popular choice for many gun-buyers, along with AR-15s, a semi-automatic rifle, Devinney said.

Bobby Craig owns Thin Red Line Firearms, a locally owned and operated gun shop. He said he started noticing supply shortages in February 2020.