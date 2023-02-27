When speaking with him, it’s hard to believe Sesha is only a junior in high school.

For most of the day on Saturday, Feb. 18, he was in the Academic Commons building at the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics — Morganton campus working on, of all things, an algorithm that could help an app predict and diagnose mental illness.

“What we’re going to do with those datasets is train an algorithm that will use machine learning concepts like this air algorithm here,” Sesha said. “It will be able to predict, based on the answers to a questionnaire, whether you have symptoms or a potential diagnosis of a mental disease.”

And Sesha and his partners weren’t alone. From early Feb. 18 through mid-day Feb. 20, 41 NCSSM-Morganton students participated in the campus’ first-ever hackathon — UniHacks 2023.

An annual event at the Durham and online campuses, UniHacks 2023 is an opportunity for students to attend workshops held by industry leaders and participate in a real-world challenge built around a certain theme.

“This year’s theme is health,” said Pratham Madaram, one of the Hackathon student advisors at NCSSM-Morganton. “So, the four tracks are mental health, physical health, logistics and diseases.”

Across the school’s campuses, more than 170 students participated in Hackathon this year. The keynote speakers were Dr. Steven Lebeouf, founder and CEO of Valencell, a digital health care company, and Dr. Larry Hodges, NCSSM computer science and engineering department chair. In addition to the two keynote speakers, several optional workshops were sprinkled throughout the day. Students were given the choice to Zoom into them or keep working on their projects.

Student Lucy Martine said the hackathon was an opportunity to test out some new gear she had never worked with before.

“I’ve never used a raspberry pi before,” she said, pointing to a small transparent plastic box hooked up to the computer monitor in front of her. “I’m not working on a project yet, but I’m planning on it after I figure out how this works.”

For Rucha Padhye, it was about finding a way to promote and support women’s health in a world where women are still 30-50% more likely to be misdiagnosed following a heart attack or stroke.

“It’s a really prevalent problem these days and it’s something nobody’s really doing anything about it,” Padhye said. “As women, it’s something that could affect us in the future.”

In Madaram’s case, he, along with his fellow student advisor Sam Mell, found an opportunity for hands-on learning in project management and administration.

“This event forced me to do the management business side of things,” Madaram said. “It’s really good experience because one of my big goals after college is to build a big tech company, so one way or another I had to learn these skills.”

Both high school juniors, Madaram and Mell were involved in every step of the process from planning weeks in advance to executing on event day. As student advisors, they managed budgets, recruited students and volunteers, booked catering and even sat in on sponsorship meetings with representatives from Cisco, Google and other potential sponsors.

Sesha said things like that are just part of the school’s culture.

“I think all of us are pretty passionate about helping the world, that’s one of the reasons we applied to this school,” he said. “I think that Hackathon is just an example of how NCSSM gives us the tools to be able to translate our skills to the real world.”