'Hairspray' coming to CoMMA tonight

“It’s a brand-new world we find ourselves in today, and ‘Hairspray’ is even more relevant than 20 years ago when it first burst onto the scene. With the renewed, refreshed energy of the unforgettable Nina West as Edna and a whole new generation of wildly talented kids across the board, we cannot wait to raise the roofs once more with dance, joy, music, and that glorious, famous, energy-packed score,” said Director Jack O’Brien.

Choreographer Jerry Mitchell added, “‘Hairspray’ has always been about all of us dancing together. I am thrilled to welcome this new company of amazing #fullout talents to lead the way as we dance across America with a message of inclusion and hope because ‘You really Can’t Stop the Beat!’”

“Hairspray” is the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960’s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?