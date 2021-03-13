Hall of ribbons stark reminder of COVID’s toll

As leaders checked in with teammates at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, one message became consistently clear. They wanted a way to memorialize the COVID patients who came through the hospital doors.
Some felt they needed closure, and others felt that since the pandemic prevented most funerals, they needed a way to express their grief.
The Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation, in collaboration with Patient Experience, stepped in to fund a Hall of Honor, a ribbon art installation in the Morganton atrium. More than 700 teal ribbons represent the COVID patients who made it through the health crisis and the white ribbons represent those who lost their lives.
“Many of us are in the throes of what the industry has termed ‘COVID Fatigue,’” said Laura McNeely, director patient experience and innovation. “It is difficult to keep this up day after day, week after week. We need to understand that we are in this together and to lean on each other as a community. We have had to contend with how this pandemic has impacted our own loved ones, fellow teammates and our patients. We hope this installation is an opportunity for a pause, giving us all a moment to acknowledge the lives we have had the privilege to serve and our commitment to persevere on as we care for our community.”
A poster in the atrium explains the ribbons:
“Even as we mourn the patients who died of COVID-19, we celebrate the ones who made it through,” the poster reads. “These ribbons – white in memory and teal in honor – tie us together. Each death has brought pain, but each discharge has become reason to celebrate.
“We also want to honor the sacrifices our teammates have made and acknowledge the heroes that you are. We also want to recognize the many patients we have had the privilege of caring for in our virtual hospital. We hope these ribbons will remind you to take a minute to reflect on the changes brought about by the pandemic. We will see this through. Together.”
While the ribbons are symbolic, they are a stark reminder of how even our small part of the world was affected by the pandemic.
“We wanted to create something that people could see and touch,” said Traci Riebel, executive director of the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation. “We hope it will also help the community come together even more through this pandemic. We all need to take the time to grieve and to heal in hopes of a better tomorrow.”
People interested in making a donation to the foundation in memory or in honor of a patient or care team member should visit brhcfoundation.org.