 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Halloween Costume Contest held virtually this year
0 comments
top story
Downtown Morganton

Halloween Costume Contest held virtually this year

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
102120-mnh-news-costumecontest-p1

Costume contest participants from a past contest even show off their best Halloween threads.

 Morganton Main Street, submitted

Families, friends and children of all ages are invited to downtown Morganton’s Halloween Costume Contest.

This year, the annual contest will be held through photographs submitted to the Downtown Morganton/Main Street Facebook inbox or by email to info@downtownmorganton.com.

Five categories or age groups can win Downtown Bucks, which are certificates that can be redeemed at downtown businesses, as well as prizes and candy. Participants should submit their Halloween costume photographs for a chance to win first, second or third places in four age groups ranging from newborns to 10-year-olds, as well as family- or group-themed costumes with three or more people.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The submission deadline is noon Monday, Nov. 2. Voting will take place that week, and the winners (first, second and third places) in each category will be announced at noon Nov. 6.

Voting will take place on Facebook. Costumed contestants’ photographs will be posted, and voters will have an opportunity to “like” their favorite costume. The costumes with the most “likes” will determine the winners.

Age groups and categories are newborns to 2-year-olds, 3- to 5-year-olds, 6- to 7-year-olds, 8- to 10-year-olds, and groups or families.

There is no cost to enter.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man wanted in Vale shooting
Crime News

Man wanted in Vale shooting

  • Updated

A Connelly Springs man is wanted for shooting a man at Halfway Supply in Vale, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff's Department news release.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert