Halloween Costume Contest held virtually this year

Families, friends and children of all ages are invited to downtown Morganton’s Halloween Costume Contest.

This year, the annual contest will be held through photographs submitted to the Downtown Morganton/Main Street Facebook inbox or by email to info@downtownmorganton.com.

Five categories or age groups can win Downtown Bucks, which are certificates that can be redeemed at downtown businesses, as well as prizes and candy. Participants should submit their Halloween costume photographs for a chance to win first, second or third places in four age groups ranging from newborns to 10-year-olds, as well as family- or group-themed costumes with three or more people.

The submission deadline is noon Monday, Nov. 2. Voting will take place that week, and the winners (first, second and third places) in each category will be announced at noon Nov. 6.

Voting will take place on Facebook. Costumed contestants’ photographs will be posted, and voters will have an opportunity to “like” their favorite costume. The costumes with the most “likes” will determine the winners.

Age groups and categories are newborns to 2-year-olds, 3- to 5-year-olds, 6- to 7-year-olds, 8- to 10-year-olds, and groups or families.

There is no cost to enter.