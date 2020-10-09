Halloween going in motion with Custom Cruiser event

This Halloween will be one of many unique events and firsts, and that will include for downtown Morganton’s Overmountain Cycles and local riders, as well.
The bike shop will set the spooky season in motion with a Halloween Custom Cruiser costume ride that will take place on the Thursday evening before Halloween, Oct. 29.
Participants are encouraged to don their best Halloween costume, meet up at Overmountain Cycles’ 313 N. Green St. location as the shop closes at 6 p.m. and prepare to roll by 6:30 p.m.
“It’s just going to be a fun community ride where we encourage participants to put on a Halloween costume of their choice, bring their bike and just come ride around downtown with us,” said Overmountain Cycles owner Michael Lowther. “It’ll be a casual ride. We will stay in the downtown vicinity, maybe go to the graveyard and back for a little Halloween spooky action.”
“Brews and boos” will follow the bike ride at the local watering hole next door to the bike shop.
“Then, we’ll go to Fonta Flora (Brewery) afterward and people can hang out and have a drink,” Lowther said.
Lowther has some suggestions for safety and family fun to keep the event running smoothly as darkness descends upon downtown Morganton.
“We’re telling folks that since it will be evening time, lights will be required or heavily encouraged,” Lowther said. “Also, if people want to bring their kids, we encourage them to either pull them in a trailer or make sure they can keep up with a slow adult pace. For a child, that might be a little quick. Kids 8-10 and up would probably be best if there was an age range.
“I know I’ll be pulling my own kids and cruising around to have a little fun.”
Overmountain Cycles has done Halloween-themed events in the past, but Lowther said this will be the first costume ride. For his part, Lowther plans to dress up as the classic “Halloween” character Michael Myers.
“That should be a hoot,” Lowther said.
For more information from Overmountain Cycles, call 828-413-1357, visit overmountaincycles.com or check out Overmountain Cycles on Facebook.
