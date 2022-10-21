Halloween Spooktacular returns to courthouse square

The Morganton Downtown Development Association once again invites costumed characters of all kinds - superheroes, rock stars, witches and all in between – to participate in this year’s downtown Halloween celebration.

The MDDA’s annual Halloween Spooktacular will take place from 3-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on the grounds of the historic Burke County courthouse and surrounding businesses, according to Kasey Goodfellow, community events coordinator for the city of Morganton. The event will be held rain or shine.

The event was put on hold for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Halloween Spooktacular provides an exciting downtown experience for children to trick-or-treat, play festive games, participate in a costume contest and view lively dance performances, costumes and songs,” Goodfellow said. “After two years of no Spooktacular, we are ready to bring back it back in a big way.”

More than 50 downtown merchants ready to welcome trick-or-treaters will have “friendly ghosts” hanging in the windows of their stores. They will receive visitors from 3-5 p.m. For a map of participating businesses, visit downtownmorganton.com. The historic Burke County courthouse will have costumed greeters at its doors as well, handing out candy.

The Halloween carnival on the courthouse square will feature inflatable fun provided by Summit Community Church and free games and activities for kids presented by the Morganton Parks and Recreation Department, including face painting, hair spray, pin the tail and pumpkin art crafts.

The carnival will include a costume contest, which will open for registration at 3:30 p.m. Judging will begin at 5 p.m.

“The costume contest is held to celebrate the most creative handmade Halloween costumes our kids can conjure up,” Goodfellow said. “Downtown Bucks (certificates that can be redeemed at downtown businesses) will be given out for first-, second- and third-places in four age groups ranging from newborns to 10 year olds, as well as family/group (three or more) themed costumes. MDDA will have top notch fashion experts to judge this highly creative contest, including the Miss Morganton Festival Pageant Queens. There is no cost to enter, so come out and join in the fun.”

Visitors to the Halloween Spooktacular will get an extra-special treat with appearances by the Morganton Witches’ Flash Mob and the Sanderson sisters from the popular “Hocus Pocus” movies.

“The Hocus Pocus Sanderson sisters are three of the most popular witches around this time of year, not only because they are the most powerful coven that ever lived, thanks to Winifred and her powerful book of spells, but because ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ was just released,” Goodfellow said. “Fans of the ‘Hocus Pocus’ movie have been waiting for an update on these sisters three since 1993. They are magical, hilarious and highly entertaining! This will be The Sanderson sisters’ first visit to downtown Morganton. They will meet, greet and interact with all who dare say hello. With the Halloween Spooktacular returning, the Downtown Development Association, CoMMA Performing Arts Center, Morganton Public Arts Commission and Main Street wanted to do something truly magical for downtown!”

The Witches’ Flash Mob traditionally performs a dance number in the heart of downtown.

“The Morganton Witches’ Flash Mob was an idea that Diana Register presented to Sherri McGimsey after seeing a Facebook video post of a German dance troop doing the dance,” Goodfellow said. “When initially contacted with the idea, Sherri laughed, but with a little more convincing, she was on board to teach the dance and participate with the stipulation that Diana make her a witch’s broom. That was seven years ago. They have danced four years, were rained out one and had two years of not dancing, due to COVID.”

She explained how the performances will take place.

“We invite everyone to gather around East Union Street, in front of Benjamin and Libbas, Merrill Mischief, The Olive, Homers and Brown Mountain Bottleworks to watch the Morganton Witches’ Flash Mob and The Dance Factory cut a rug in the street, then the tallest pumpkins that I have ever seen will guide you to the amphitheater stage, where The Sanderson sisters will wow you with their rendition of “I Put a Spell on You.” Believe me, you want them to put a spell on you!”

She encouraged people of all ages to partake of the Halloween fun in downtown Morganton.

“The MDDA is so excited for the Halloween Spooktacular to return, and we imagine everyone else is too,” Goodfellow said. “Again, the MDDA wants to thank CoMMA Performing Arts Center, Morganton Public Arts Commission and The Main Street Office for their sponsorship of The Sanderson Sisters and Pumpkin Puppets. As with all of the Downtown Development Association events, the Halloween Spooktacular is an enjoyable celebration that provides our town with a safe and amusing way to experience joyful moments in downtown together whatever the theme or holiday may be.”

For more information about the Halloween Spooktacular, contact the Morganton Main Street Office at 828-438-5280 or email info@downtownmorganton.com.