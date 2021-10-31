Halloweens traditions, now and then

Halloween or “All Hallows Eve” was first officially celebrated in the USA in 1920 in Anoka, Minnesota. Anoka is known as the Halloween capital of the world.
There are tricks that young single ladies did on Halloween that helped them to determine their future husbands. One was with an apple that when peeled, the peelings would curl into the first letter of the young man’s name. Another was where the girl cut an apple into nine pieces and ate all of them save one while gazing into a mirror. Before she ate the ninth piece, a vision of the man of her future would appear over her left shoulder and ask for the last piece. There was another where a ball of yarn was thrown out the window as the girl holds the end and chants, “I wind, who holds?” A young man may just pick up the ball of yarn and follow it to her.
It wasn’t until the 1950s that Halloween spread to some of the activities that occur today. Handmade costumes, homemade cookies, bobbing for apples and other events have been a part of Halloween. All celebrations do not have to be scary, but a lot of people like to make it so. The costume contest at school, as well as the pumpkin decorating contests, were always fun. One costume we made was a robot. We painted flexible dryer hoses and large boxes silver. Just don’t try to sit while wearing a cardboard box. Ghosts costumes were most often made from an old sheet, and skeletons made from white tape bone designs over black clothing.
During the 1950s, Halloween celebrations and trick or treating were not as widespread in America as they are today. Treats given out were quite often fruit, nuts, popcorn balls or home-baked cookies. Just the occasional commercial candy was dispensed. We didn’t have fancy bags to carry our goodies in, so instead of a plastic pumpkin, we grabbed a pillowcase with the high hopes of filling it up.
By the 1960s, Halloween increased in popularity. City dwelling children walked in their neighborhoods, but the rural children were usually dropped at the beginning of a street and walked to their waiting cars at the other end. My favorite memory was one night on a street in Morganton, when I joined a group of five other kids and arrived on a wide front porch of a two-story white house. The door was answered by a little silver-haired lady holding a big bowl filled with full-sized candy bars. As one of us reached for one, she pulled the bowl back and told us we had to sing her a song. The song we all agreed on was “Jesus Loves Me.” It sure seemed to make her evening.
Churches often host a festival-type event and suggested that the costumes to be Bible-themed. In the 1960s, Morganton used to have a costume walk and contest around the downtown area. A big party was held at the National Guard Armory with games, refreshments and contests.
When the 1970s rolled around, activities became more frightening. I guess the worst fright you can have is someone chasing you with a running chainsaw. Kids don’t always know that the chain was removed. But the noise was deafening. A popular costume was one of the boogie man, Michael Myers, of the 1978 movie “Halloween.” He wore a mask which was actually the mask of a Star Trek character, Capt. Kirk (William Shatner), painted white. Myers carried a large kitchen knife. The movie was terrifying and has 10 sequels. Halloween, 2021 brings a final one, aptly named, “Halloween Ends.”
In the 1980s, popular costumes were Pac-Man, Star Wars, Wonder Woman or He-Man. In the 1990s, kids wanted to be Power Rangers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or a Harry Potter character.
About 15 years ago, in the interest of safety, a lot of churches offered “Trunk or Treat” events as an alternative to going house to house. People park their vehicles in the church parking lot, usually in line or in a circle. They open their trunks after decorating them and kids come by and get treats.
Halloween is not just for children. Most of us like to dress up, whether it is on Halloween or for a masquerade party. Adults love to celebrate too, and the numbers for Halloween get-togethers are second only to New Year’s Eve parties.
Our pets are not left out of this holiday and in 2019, $490 million was spent on costumes for our pets. Today, 25% of all candy sold in the U.S. for the year is bought for Halloween.
In 2021, many of the “Trunk or Treats” have changed to a drive-thru due to social distancing. But the candy is plentiful and the children’s smiles abound. Stay safe.
Debra Leigh Cloer is a lifelong resident of the Oak Hill community, a member of the Morganton Writer’s Group and loves wearing a friendly, happy costume for Halloween to avoid frightening smaller kids.