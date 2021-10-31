Halloweens traditions, now and then

There are tricks that young single ladies did on Halloween that helped them to determine their future husbands. One was with an apple that when peeled, the peelings would curl into the first letter of the young man’s name. Another was where the girl cut an apple into nine pieces and ate all of them save one while gazing into a mirror. Before she ate the ninth piece, a vision of the man of her future would appear over her left shoulder and ask for the last piece. There was another where a ball of yarn was thrown out the window as the girl holds the end and chants, “I wind, who holds?” A young man may just pick up the ball of yarn and follow it to her.