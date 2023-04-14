Those looking for a way to relax in the fresh spring air might find their answer in downtown Morganton.

The Burke County Tourism Development Authority has been gifted an ENOpod Hammock Stand by Asheville-based Eagles Nest Outfitters, said Ed Phillips, CEO of the TDA.

The TDA originally had borrowed the stand from ENO for an event last month, but when they tried to return the stand, ENO told them to keep it, Phillips said.

Now, the stand sits on the old courthouse square in downtown and can fit up to three hammocks on it at a time, he said.

Folks can bring their own hammocks with hooks to attach to the stand and hang out on the square.

Those who do not own a hammock but want to give it a try can stop by the TDA office, which is directly across the street from the courthouse square at the corner of South Green and East Meeting streets, to borrow a hammock.

Anyone borrowing a hammock will have to leave behind their driver’s license or car keys to ensure they return the hammock to the office, Phillips said. It currently is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but Saturday hours will be added in June for the summer months.