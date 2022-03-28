Handmade ornaments wanted for Capitol Christmas tree

ASHEVILLE – As spring blooms from the mountains to the sea, help make ornaments for the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree!

National Forests in North Carolina invites everyone to use their spring outdoor adventures to inspire handmade ornaments that represent North Carolina’s diverse natural and cultural heritage in keeping with this year’s theme of “From the Mountains to the Sea.” Donated ornaments will adorn the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree and other trees that will be showcased this holiday season in Washington, DC.

“The US Capitol Christmas Tree or ‘the People's Tree’ is a wonderful opportunity to exhibit North Carolina’s talented individuals and their passion for our public lands,” said Lorie Stroup, U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree coordinator. “We want our communities to shine by decorating the tree with handmade ornaments that capture what the state is known for and the diversity of people, places, plants, and animals. We encourage the use of natural, recyclable and repurposed materials for ornaments.”

As part of the 52-year USDA Forest Service tradition, the National Forests in North Carolina will provide the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, also known as “The People’s Tree,” reflecting the nickname for the U.S. House of Representatives, the People’s House. This is the third time the National Forests in North Carolina will provide the tree, having previously provided Fraser firs from the Pisgah National Forest in 1998 and 1974.

Two types of ornaments are needed:

Large ornaments: Ornaments that are 9 to 12 inches, colorful, reflective and weatherproof to withstand the elements (wind, rain, and snow). 4,000 needed.

Small ornaments: Ornaments that are 4 to 6 inches, lightweight and colorful; however, weather proofing is not needed as they will be indoors. 2,000 needed.

Do not use sharp material that would pose a danger to cutting or nicking the tree lighting wires. Ornaments may not include commercial logos or be divisive or offensive. Ornaments cannot be returned. See complete guidelines for ornaments at https://bit.ly/3IGTHdS.

Ornaments are due by Sept. 1 and may be mailed to: U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, 160 Zillicoa St., Asheville, NC 28801, or taken to drop-off sites listed at uscapitolchristmastree.com, where you can also view examples of ornaments.

For additional information about ornaments for the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree and how your group or community can get involved, contact Sheryl Bryan at sheryl.bryan@usda.gov or 828- 257-4271.