Hazard outlook issued for elevated fire danger

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous outlook for dry conditions that could lead to elevated fire danger in the area.
The NWS reported that dry conditions would support elevated fire danger into Monday evening, and the outlook will be in effect through Sunday. The outlook covers Burke County, along with the surrounding counties of Avery, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell and Rutherford.
“Dry conditions will continue on Tuesday, and breezy to windy conditions will further raise fire danger,” the outlook reads. “The increased fire danger may last through the work week as relatively dry conditions persist.”
The outlook comes despite the fact Burke and surrounding areas were dealing with heavy rain and flooding just last week.
“The top soil layer can dry quick this time of the year,” said Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster for locally based Foothills Action Network.
The NWS offers several fire safety tips folks can keep in mind, including:
Create defensible space by clearing brush away from a home.
Use fire-resistant landscaping and harden a home with fire-safe construction measures.
Put together a basic emergency supply kit. Check emergency equipment, such as flashlights and generators.
Plan escape routes and make sure all those residing within a home know the plan of action.
For more fire safety tips from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov/safety/wildfire-ready.
Clear conditions and no precipitation dominate the weather forecast for this week. For Tuesday, the National Weather Service projects sunny skies with a high near 57. A northwest wind will blow 6-15 mph with gusts as high as 22 mph. Tuesday night’s forecast is for clear conditions and a low around 29 with more northwest winds of 5-10 mph.
Wednesday (sunny and 57), Wednesday night (clear and 28), Thursday (sunny and 58), Thursday night (clear and 32), Friday (sunny and 68), Friday night (mostly clear and 38), Saturday (sunny and 70), Saturday night (mostly clear and 42) and Sunday (mostly sunny and 68) follow a similar pattern in terms of skies and lack of rain.
For a complete weather forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov.
