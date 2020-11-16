Hazard outlook issued for elevated fire danger

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous outlook for dry conditions that could lead to elevated fire danger in the area.

The NWS reported that dry conditions would support elevated fire danger into Monday evening, and the outlook will be in effect through Sunday. The outlook covers Burke County, along with the surrounding counties of Avery, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell and Rutherford.

“Dry conditions will continue on Tuesday, and breezy to windy conditions will further raise fire danger,” the outlook reads. “The increased fire danger may last through the work week as relatively dry conditions persist.”

The outlook comes despite the fact Burke and surrounding areas were dealing with heavy rain and flooding just last week.

“The top soil layer can dry quick this time of the year,” said Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster for locally based Foothills Action Network.

The NWS offers several fire safety tips folks can keep in mind, including:

Create defensible space by clearing brush away from a home.

Use fire-resistant landscaping and harden a home with fire-safe construction measures.